BALTIMORE SUN FILE PHOTO

A story from the Dec. 23, 1988 Evening Sun shows the photos of 3 Marylanders who died aboard Pan Am flight 103, which exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland. Pictured are Ann Lindsey Otenasek, 21, of Baltimore; George Watterson Williams, 24, of Joppatowne; and Miriam Luby Wolfe, 20, of Severna Park. Other Maryland victims were Michael Stuart Bernstein, 36, of Bethesda; Jay Joseph Kingham, 44, of Potomac; Karen Elizabeth Noonan, 20, of Potomac; Anita Lynne Reeves, 24, of Laurel; and Louise Ann Rogers, 20, of Olney.