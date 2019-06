Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Olney, MD - 07/08/18 -- Erica Fischman, left, the widow of Capital editor Gerald FIschman, is comforted by her daughter, Uka Saran, center, and a relative, right, during the gravesite service for Fischman at Judean Memorial Gardens. Gerald Fischman was one of five staffers killed in a mass shooting at the Capital office in Annapolis on June 28.