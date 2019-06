Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

Trif Alatzas, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Baltimore Sun, speaks at the dedication of a memorial garden at the Acton’s Cove Waterfront Park in honor of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters, five people who were killed at the Capital Gazette one year ago. Tribune Publishing owns The Sun and the Capital Gazette.