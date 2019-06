Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun

Left to right, Lauren Offer, 18, Shady Side, Dorothea McCullers, Annapolis, from the Galesville Community Center, and Shontel Pratt, 15, Galesville, Southern High School students, work on the border of a quilt in an African-American history class. The tapestry will depict the history of the Galesville Rosenwald School. Their classmates and other students in Anne Arundel County are making tapestries highlighting other Rosenwald Schools.