Baltimore Sun photo by Joe Soriero

Bud Reaves measures a Pumpkin Ash in the Jug Bay Wetlands. Earlier this month, volunteers in the 86-year-old "Maryland Big Trees" program documented a new big-tree species in the state, the pumpkin ash, on the grounds of the Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary in Lothian Maryland. It's the first pumpkin ash known to be documented in the state.