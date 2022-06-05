Missing boater whose craft washed ashore in Hampton had left Maryland, Coast Guard says; marine police retracing route

Only one coastal law enforcement agency, the Virginia Marine Police, was still searching for 63-year-old Christopher Martin Young as of Sunday morning after his empty boat washed up Saturday on a Hampton shore.

The Virginia Marine Police had two boats and a plane searching for Young, and will continue to comb an area spanning from Annapolis, Maryland, to Hampton throughout the week, according to Zachary Widgeon, a spokesperson for the Virginia Marine Police.

Cell phone data shows the boat left Annapolis on Friday evening and headed south, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Investigators have not determined where Young became separated from the vessel, Widgeon said in an email.

Young did not make any distress calls, and police are not aware of any hazardous weather conditions during the time he was operating the boat, Widgeon added.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said that Young did not make a float plan — which can be as informal as telling a reliable person where you will be going and how long you’ll be gone, or can be made by filling out the Coast Guard’s more detailed template — before leaving. Young’s wife told investigators that he often takes his boat out for recreation with no specific purpose.

It’s unclear how long Young has been a regular boat operator.

Widgeon declined to comment on whether investigators are considering foul play or suicide.

“The investigation is still actively ongoing by the Virginia Marine Police,” Widgeon said. “No determinations can be made until our investigators complete their investigation.”

The search began as a joint effort among the Virginia Marine Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Virginia Port Authority, Hampton Police, Hampton Fire and Poquoson Fire. All agencies except for the Virginia Marine Police suspended their searches by Sunday morning.

A citizen reported an abandoned craft, a 20-foot Boston Whaler, on the shore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point around 6:40 a.m. Saturday. The boat showed signs of recent occupancy when it was found, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Investigators met with Young’s family Sunday morning, and are continuing to look into the vessel’s electronics for any insights into Young’s disappearance, according to Widgeon.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact the Coast Guard Fifth District Five command center at (757) 398-6390.

