Labor Day commuters stuck in ’13 to 14′ miles of traffic before Bay Bridge

Vacationers heading west after spending Labor Day weekend on the Eastern Shore will likely be stuck in traffic, stretching longer than a dozen miles along US-50, before getting to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) spokesperson Timory Winfield said Monday afternoon that the traffic is currently “closer to 13 to 14 miles” long. He said that the traffic grew since the department tweeted “Westbound US 50 delays 10+mi prior to the Bay Bridge” at 1:38 p.m.
Winfield said that this kind of traffic can be expected during many holiday weekends, including Labor Day, and that this particular length is “actually rather routine.”
The department repeatedly tweeted that drivers should stick to US-50 and leave local roads to first responders and local residents.
The delays took place as the state considers a study that offered three options for relieving traffic on the bridge, including adding a third span and a potential new bridge. The bridge currently remains the only way for automobiles to cross the Chesapeake Bay between the Eastern Shore region and rest of the state.
Winfield added that neither accidents, construction nor other unexpected developments exacerbated this long stretch of traffic. He expects the build-up to decrease to “non-holiday” intensity by close to 10 p.m.