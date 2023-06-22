Maryland panel to consider reprimand for St. Mary’s Orphans Court judge embroiled in family business dispute

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The judicial body charged with investigating complaints against Maryland judges will consider Monday evening whether to reprimand an elected orphans court judge who is entangled in a sweeping dispute with his brother over the family’s e-commerce business.

The Commission on Judicial Disabilities will hear arguments in Annapolis during the first disciplinary panel hearing following a 2019 rule change permitting judges to contest allegations of misconduct in a public venue. St. Mary’s Orphans Court Judge Michael White is the first official to opt for such a hearing.

Although it is unclear what exact allegations the hearing will probe, it comes over two years after a lawyer representing White sent a letter to the judicial disciplinary commission in an effort to “explain a disagreement” between the judge and his brother John White that could come before the commission.

The disagreement centers on Compass Marketing, an Annapolis-based business founded in 1999 by brothers Michael White, John White and Daniel White, who was a senior prosecutor in St. Mary’s County until the county’s former state’s attorney, Richard Fritz, was ousted from office during the 2022 election.

After a fallout between the brothers about five years ago, John White, the e-commerce business’ chief executive, and his adviser, former Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman, have made sweeping civil and criminal complaints regarding Michael and Daniel White, as well as other family members, alleging corporate misconduct.

Michael and Daniel White, in turn, have claimed those allegations were an attempt by John White to “hijack control” of the Eastport-based business and cover up his own financial misdeeds with the company. Their attempt in a Virginia court to dissolve the family marketing business faltered earlier this month when an Arlington Circuit judge threw out the case, finding Michael and Daniel failed to exercise due diligence in attempting to serve their brother with court papers over the past year. The now-dismissed lawsuit claimed John White started retaliating against the brothers when they reported allegations of fraud to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a statement following the judge’s ruling, John White expressed hope that the Justice Department would investigate the siblings’ alleged misdeeds and suggested his family members “assist each other putting on their big boy pants.”

While John White retains day-to-day authority over the e-commerce business, Michael and Daniel allege they still maintain ownership interest in the company, and that their brother has usurped corporate power, shutting them out of the business.

In several court filings and statements, John White and his attorney, Stephen Stern, have highlighted Michael White’s 2020 application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan for Waldorf business he owns, Woodville Pines LLC, as a symbol of the Orphan’s Court judge’s dishonesty as the Mechanicsville resident had checked a box on the paperwork affirming he did not own any other business — while he has asserted he is a part-owner of Compass Marketing.

In the November 2020 letter to the judicial disabilities commission, Michael White’s former attorney Clarke Ahlers said Stern has “essentially sought to intimidate” the Orphan’s Court judge “through a thinly veiled implied threat of extortion” by sending the lawyer an email alleging the judge had “substantial credibility issues and exposures to liability” by failing to report certain earnings from owning Compass, attaching to the message copies the Michael White’s financial disclosure and tax forms.

Last year, John White filed a sweeping racketeering suit against his two brothers as well as a competing marketing company set up by former Compass employees, alleging Michael and Daniel improperly used company funds to prop up staff who started Flywheel Digital. That federal suit was dismissed, with U.S. District Judge George Levi Russell III finding the case was not filed in a timely manner and failed to state a claim on multiple counts. Compass has appealed the case, and filed similar allegations in Anne Arundel Circuit Court.

As he sought the Republican nomination to the orphans’ court last year, Michael White was asked about his family’s legal turmoil at a recorded candidates forum.

John White and his attorney had “ventured off into a criminal area,” said the retired state police trooper, who became an orphans court judge for the county in 2014. He claimed his younger brother had filed the racketeering lawsuit against himself and Dan, to “cover that up or to make it all right.”

Michael White’s son, Maryland State Police Lt. George White, lost a defamation suit against Bateman earlier this year. The Forestville Barrack commander had claimed the retired sheriff had knowingly made false allegations to the Maryland State Police top brass, prompting an internal affairs investigation that ultimately found the complaints against George and Michael White could not be substantiated. Finding Bateman not liable for damages, Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Elizabeth S. Morris noted George White had not proved any of Bateman’s statements were false.