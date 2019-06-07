Annapolis Police investigate shooting after at least one victim is found at crash scene Friday night

Annapolis Police are investigating after at least one victim was found shot inside a car involved in a crash Friday night.

Police were called at 9:19 p.m. to Forest Drive, near Newtowne Drive, for reports of a shooting. At Forest Drive and Cherry Grove Avenue, officers found a car that had been involved in a single-vehicle crash.

At least one occupant was shot, but police said they would not confirm the number of victims or the extent of the injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3429 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5