Annapolis woman hit, critically injured while bicycling in Bethany Beach

A 27-year-old Annapolis woman was hit by a car and critically injured Thursday night while bicycling across Coastal Highway in Bethany Beach, Delaware State Police said Friday.

Police did not identify the woman.

They said she rode into the path of the car at around 10:15 p.m., was not wearing a helmet and did not have lights on her bicycle.

Police said a 50-year-old man from Red Lion, Pa., hit the woman near Evergreen Road. Police did not identify the man.

The front of his Toyota Sienna hit the bicyclist on the right side and knocked her to the pavement, police said. He remained at the scene.

“Impairment on his behalf is not deemed as a factor in the collision,” police said.

The South Bethany Police Department, with assistance from the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call police at 302-703-3269.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/tim_prudente