Suspect in custody, none injured after shots fired prompts lockdown of state capitol complex in Annapolis

State office buildings in Annapolis were briefly placed on lockdown Monday evening after shots were fired nearby, according to police.

The downtown state capitol complex offices were on lockdown from about 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday evening for reports of shots fired in the area, according to Nick Cavey, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of General Services, which includes the Maryland Capitol Police.

Nobody was injured, and the shots in the area of West Washington Street and West Street resulted only in property damage, according to Annapolis Police Capt. Dave Miguez.

A suspect was arrested at about 6:50 p.m., Cavey said.

The gunfire came the day after six people were shot, three fatally, miles away in southeastern Annapolis in what police believe was an escalation of a parking dispute. Federal investigators accompanied the municipal police department Monday morning at the site of the shooting, and local leaders condemned the “heinous” violence while authorities announced criminal charges against the suspected gunman.

At the Annapolis Police Department headquarters on Taylor Avenue, Gov. Wes Moore encouraged residents to push through the “numbness” of repeated violence and demand change.

“We will refuse to be apathetic in the face of horror,” Moore said.

Capital Gazette reporters Rebecca Ritzel and Luke Parker contributed to this article.