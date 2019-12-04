A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Annapolis early Tuesday night.
Annapolis Police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Miguez said the person was struck near 1950 West St. at 6:23 p.m.
She said the person suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver remained at the scene, she added.
Miguez said she did not know the gender of the victim, but said it was an adult.
Emergency responders briefly shut both lanes of West Street in the area while they conducted their investigation, Miguez said.
West Street heading into the city has been reopened, Miguez said, but outbound West Street remains closed while police complete their investigation.