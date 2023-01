Annapolis Police are at the scene of a shooting that injured a man, according to an agency spokesperson.

The man was shot in the upper torso Sunday evening in Woodside Gardens, on the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in Annapolis, Cpl. David Stokes said. Stokes could not confirm the injured man’s status.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, Stokes said.

This story will be updated.