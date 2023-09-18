King of Crownsville: Meet Fred Nelson, the actor who plays Maryland Renaissance Festival’s King Henry VIII

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Actors, Laurie Simonds, as Queen Jane Seymour, and Fred Nelson, portraying King Henry VIII, in Revel Grove at the Maryland Renaissance Festival. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Stroll the grounds at the Maryland Renaissance Festival in Crownsville and you’re bound to bump into King Henry VIII, the big, bearded, blustery monarch around whose life the nine-weekend fair is based. For 20 years, the role of the sovereign has belonged to Fred Nelson of Glen Burnie. The Baltimore Sun caught up with Nelson to ask a few questions about his royal perspective.

Are you as one with Henry VIII?

I’m a completely different person from the character that I play. At work, as a TV producer for the U.S. Census Bureau, I spend most of my time in a quiet, darkened room with equipment that beeps at me. I stay in the background, out of sight. But at the Renaissance Festival, I’m the loud, booming, sociable Henry with a temper that can rage. I much prefer to be the man behind the curtain than that bombastic Oz.

Does your costume help you prepare for the role?

That 30-pound [outfit] is a constant reminder of the shoes I have to fill. It’s a very restrictive costume of brocades and silks, with a frilly court shirt, tunic vest, jerkin [jacket], schaub [cloak], chain of office and crown with a fringe of feathers. It’s a weight-loss regimen I would not recommend.

The first few years of playing Henry, my upper back, shoulders and neck were killing me. It took awhile to realize that the problem wasn’t the weight of the costume — it was me, underneath it, trying to puff myself up to be this imposing figure.

Between the daily, history-based theatrical shows at the festival, you mingle with the crowd. Does Henry’s persona change there?

I can be the dictatorial Henry VIII on stage but, down in the street, Henry must deal with families and kids. There, I can’t be grousing about chopping off peoples’ heads. It’s an interesting dichotomy, playing both sides of the character.

How do children react to your larger-than-life portrayal of the 16th-century king?

I love interacting with kids, but I have to be careful. To them, I can seem to be either the biggest, friendliest Muppet ever, or — no matter how glittery and happy I appear — I can be something emanating from their nightmares. And you have to respect that. Kids are surprisingly discerning.

Fred Nelson, of Glen Burnie, has played the role of King Henry VIII at the Maryland Renaissance Festival for 21 years. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Are visitors cowed by meeting you?

Some see me coming and think, ‘Ohmygosh, he’s going to expect me to speak in a Renaissance language.’ Others show up every weekend, in a different freaking costume, ready to bow and scrape to me and play the part. The majority of people need to be drawn out of their shells a bit. The easiest are the seniors; they want to flirt, hear the story lines and put their arms around you. I’ve had my butt pinched by more 80-year-old women than you could imagine.

Does your own wife fear losing her noggin’?

[My wife] Sasha and I have been married 10 years; she has a very solid head on her shoulders. She knows it’s not going anywhere and, at home, I’ve learned to watch out for mine.

Does your regal role spill over at home?

On weekends, until 7 p.m., I’m the king of England; at 7:01, I take out the trash.

Growing up, were you a fan of medieval lore?

As a military brat growing up in Guam, Spain, Guantánamo Bay and Korea, nothing in my upbringing prepared me for playing a 16th-century British king. All I knew about Henry was that he was a fat guy who walked around eating a turkey leg and that he had eight wives, because of the [Herman’s Hermits] song. I didn’t know that, for a time, he was young and fit, or that he didn’t kill all of his wives. He had a long and fascinating life that was so much more than just a fat guy with a turkey leg.

Actors, Laurie Simonds, as Queen Jane Seymour, and Fred Nelson, portraying King Henry VIII, greet visitors to Revel Grove at the Maryland Renaissance Festival. Nelson, of Glen Burnie, has played the role for 21 years. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

In 2003, you replaced a beloved actor in this role. What was the cast’s response?

At the first rehearsal, I was petrified; I saw myself as an interloper. When everyone stood up to introduce themselves, I said, ‘I’m Fred and I play Henry VIII.’ There was silence. Then one guy stood up and shouted, ‘God save the King!’ Then all 40 people, in unison, shouted the same, and that was it.

At 60, you’ve embraced this part for two decades. What does the future hold?

I’m still agile enough to continue the role, so I’ll be around for a bit. I’ve been doing this for so long that the kids I once knew here now introduce me to their children. I’m proud that Henry has made such a positive impression on so many lives, so I’ve got a good feeling about what I’ll one day leave behind.

Maryland Renaissance Festival

The festival runs every weekend through Oct. 22. Tickets cost $24 for adults. 1821 Crownsville Road, Annapolis. rennfest.com