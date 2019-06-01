Famous faces of Annapolis [Pictures]

As coach of the Annapolis Panthers basketball squad since 1977, John Brady has amassed more wins -- 719 -- than any boys basketball coach in the Baltimore area. His team's have won 22 Anne Arundel County titles, made it to the state tournament 15 times and won the state championship once, in 1990. And his teams have never had a losing season.

Annapolis has been home to a signer of the Declaration of Independence (William Paca), every Maryland governor (at least while he was serving as governor) and several thousand midshipmen who toiled their way through the U.S. Naval Academy (including at least one U.S. president, Jimmy Carter). So picking famous people who have called Annapolis home is more a matter of exclusion than inclusion. Nevertheless, here are 12 people we think represent some of the finest Annapolis has had to offer.