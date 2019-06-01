Famous faces of Annapolis [Pictures]
Annapolis has been home to a signer of the Declaration of Independence (William Paca), every Maryland governor (at least while he was serving as governor) and several thousand midshipmen who toiled their way through the U.S. Naval Academy (including at least one U.S. president, Jimmy Carter). So picking famous people who have called Annapolis home is more a matter of exclusion than inclusion. Nevertheless, here are 12 people we think represent some of the finest Annapolis has had to offer.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad