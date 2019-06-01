Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun
Jean Harryman watches her husband, Richard, return the salute of U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen (l-r) Pete Severs, junior; Kimberly Bernardy, senior; and Sarah Howard, senior, as they salute from his bedside. The midshipmen visited the Severna Park home of the Marine Corps and Air Force veteran as part of the Honor Salute program in which academy volunteers visit dying veterans as a way to honor those who have served before them. Bernardy founded the program while working with Hospice of the Chesapeake during her plebe year.
Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun
Deborah Rolig, Snow Hill, tears up as she watches the Honor Salute ceremony for her father with family and friends. Four Naval Academy mids visited the bedside of Richard Harryman, 85, to salute the Marine Corps and Air Force veteran.
A group of U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen visit the Severna Park home of Richard Harryman to deliver a final salute to a dying veteran. The 85-year-old retired artist had been in both the Marine Corps and the Air Force, where he earned the rank of captain.