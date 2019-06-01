Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun

Jean Harryman watches her husband, Richard, return the salute of U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen (l-r) Pete Severs, junior; Kimberly Bernardy, senior; and Sarah Howard, senior, as they salute from his bedside. The midshipmen visited the Severna Park home of the Marine Corps and Air Force veteran as part of the Honor Salute program in which academy volunteers visit dying veterans as a way to honor those who have served before them. Bernardy founded the program while working with Hospice of the Chesapeake during her plebe year.