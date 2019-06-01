Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Maryland Anne Arundel Annapolis

Honor Salute

A group of U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen visit the Severna Park home of Richard Harryman to deliver a final salute to a dying veteran. The 85-year-old retired artist had been in both the Marine Corps and the Air Force, where he earned the rank of captain.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
68°