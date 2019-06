Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

This Main Street gallery carries only original contemporary art. You'll see lots of hand crafted jewelry and ceramic pieces when you first walk in, but continue on to the Wynn Bone Galleries in back and upstairs to peruse the work from a number of painters and sculptors, as well. These 9½-inch-by-11-inch hand-painted ceramic Guinea hens ($159-$175) are imported from France. Casa Nova is at 161 Main St., Annapolis. Call 410-280-8840CQ or go to casanovajewelry.com and wynnbonegallery.com