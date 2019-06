Living in the shadow of the Naval Academy chapel, Ellis Richman and his wife, Dr. Ingrid Kohlstadt, are exactly where they want to be - nestled in the heart of historic Annapolis.

Living in the shadow of the Naval Academy chapel, Ellis Richman and his wife, Dr. Ingrid Kohlstadt, are exactly where they want to be – nestled in the heart of historic Annapolis. Theirs is no ordinary house among a bevy of notable properties.