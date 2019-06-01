Crush Kitchen & Winehouse in Annapolis [Pictures]

Crush Kitchen & Winehouse is a big, inviting space, loud and lively, with a smartly arranged layout of banquettes, four-tops and high tables. The walls are painted in the welcoming rusts and golds that we associate with Tuscan hospitality. Toward the back, near the bar, there's one of those self-serve wine dispensing stations where diners can help themselves to taste-size portions of wines they're curious about. The restaurant's most notable feature is at the entrance: a spiral staircase from the building's former days as a firehouse. -- Richard Gorelick