How to have an al fresco wedding on the beaches of the Chesapeake Bay

Thumbing through the wedding album eight months later, Madi Allbright can still sniff the salty breeze, hear the lapping waves and feel the sand twixt her toes as she and her betrothed said their vows on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.

“It was everything that we wanted, and one of the most fun days of my life,” Allbright said of her marriage to Wes Allbright at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Annapolis.

While waterfront nuptials aren’t uncommon in Anne Arundel County, those actually celebrated on a beach are more rare. For instance, wedding ceremonies aren’t allowed on the sand at Sandy Point State Park — not that very many couples opt for so organic a site.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) hosts about 40 weddings a year, 90 percent of them at water’s edge, said Shannon Wright, wedding and events manager at the non-profit conservation organization set on 31 acres in Annapolis.

Madi and Wes Allbright were married at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Annapolis. (Olivia Reed Photo)

“Many people have a real affinity for being by the water,” Wright said. “They may have a sentimental connection to the bay or the watershed — and the money [about $7,000 per wedding and reception] all goes back to our mission of saving the bay.”

Beach nuptials at CBF run the gamut. Some couples arrive by motorboat at the 125-foot dock, while others leave by same, puttering off into the sunset with “Just Married” signs on their vessels, but no tin cans trailing behind.

Most ceremonies take place in the shade of a huge oak tree, whose branches cool the sand. Celebrants supply their own altars, often hand-made by loved ones. While Saturday services are the norm, one couple chose last year to wed on a Tuesday in June — the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

Some folks choose the beach to mark anniversaries or renew vows. This summer, one couple plans to end its big day by planting a native tree on the grounds to commemorate the occasion. In 10 years, Wright surmised, they can return with family and picnic beneath the tree.

While there is wildlife on site (osprey, deer and foxes), none have yet crashed a wedding.

‘The bay made a beautiful backdrop’

Wes and Madi Allbright never doubted where they would wed. Both sets of parents tied the knot on a beach — her folks on Assateague Island, his in Washington State. Both newlyweds grew up near Annapolis, are keen environmentalists and have Chesapeake Bay license plates.

“The water has always been a calming place for us,” said Madi. “We always dreamed of having a venue that aligned with our values, so [the CBF] just kind of fit.”

Her bachelorette party at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware set the stage. She and her attendants partied till the wee hours, then arose at 7 a.m. for yoga on the beach.

The wedding, in mid-June, proved Disney-esque. On a Saturday evening, the couple married mere feet from the tide as clouds of green-eyed dragonflies flitted about “in a beautiful way,” Madi said.

Wes wore a blue suit “kind of similar to the water in the bay,” he said. Madi wore a lacy white dress and, like her bridesmaids, went barefoot.

“We loved the idea of not wearing shoes on the beach,” she said. “It felt very freeing, not to have high heels.”

She did get a French pedicure beforehand. Not that anyone could see it.

“Wriggling our toes in the sand was a luxurious feeling, a very grounding experience,” she said.

Madi is a social worker; Wes, a computer programmer. Both are 28 and graduates of Broadneck High and the University of Maryland, College Park, where Wes belonged to the sailing club. Now, at their home in Annapolis, on the cusp of the Severn River, he’ll flip through the wedding photos, which tug at his senses, too.

“Saying our vows, we could hear the waves crashing behind us,” he said. “The bay made a beautiful backdrop. I remember walking out on the dock and seeing our reflections in the water; that’s something you can’t do in a church.”

Their officiant was a woman who babysat Madi as a child. The guests — 82 in all, including CNN newsman Chris Wallace, a family friend — sipped grapefruit crush cocktails during the ceremony. A catered reception followed.

“My concern was that, sometime that evening, someone would run down to the water and jump in,” Wes said. No one did.

‘If there are bugs, there are bugs’

To wed alfresco is the wish of Kate Harris. On the beach? Even better. What gentler place to pledge one’s troth than on the tranquil lip of the bay? Serenity now.

“I’ve never wanted a crazy, fancy, over-the-top wedding,” said Harris, 29, of Annapolis. “As a kid, I always wanted to get married outside. A beach is so relaxing; it makes you happy, and you want to be happy on your wedding day.”

Kate Harris and Dillon Paiva, photographed with thier dogs Juno, left, and Indy in downtown Annapolis. They have planned a July wedding at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. (Christa Rae Photography/Christa Rae Settle)

Come July 15, Harris, a marketing manager, and her fiancé, Dillon Paiva, will take the plunge, so to speak, beside the water at the CBF.

“It just feels like where we’re meant to be,” she said. There’s history there. At Severn School, Kate competed on the sailing team. Dillon, 31, sailed both in high school and college, and is now a sailing coach at the Naval Academy. While dating, they purchased a 20-foot power boat. It was there, on the Jabberwock, in the Annapolis harbor, that Dillon proposed in September.

“Kate had no idea it was coming,” he said. “We were adrift, at sunset, just floating around with our two Goldendoodles, when I got down on one knee. It was a private, intimate moment, though the dogs were a little confused, wondering why, all of a sudden, we were both in tears.”

They celebrated with the champagne Dillon had iced in a boat locker.

“It was a magical night,” Harris said. She hopes the wedding, four months hence, follows suit.

Kate Harris and Dillon Paiva, photographed in downtown Annapolis, have planned a July wedding at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. (Christa Rae Photography/Christa Rae Settle)

“I don’t stress super-easily,” she said. “Summer rains aren’t the worst thing in the world. And if there are bugs, there are bugs; our [hand-held] programs will serve as fans, but we’re hoping the wind gods are in our favor that day.

“One fear that we have is hot sand. We’re on the fence about going barefoot; we may test the beach [a few days prior] before we decide on that.”

Regardless, Kate said, that sliver of sand is the springboard to their future:

“People don’t visit Annapolis for its beaches, but this one will be special to us.”