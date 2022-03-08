Check off your wedding to-dos with these must-have items from Anne Arundel stores

The Cottage, 562B Ritchie Highway, Severna Park.
Share romantic musings with tiny “Love Notes From Severna Park” in a vintage nautical design.
Gift your bridal party with this clear Chesapeake Bay-themed wristlet.
Mango & Main, 88 Maryland Ave., Annapolis.
Made by women artisans in India, this bracelet is the perfect way to add a pop of color to the bridesmaids.
Calm the wedding day jitters with locally blended tea by Dwell Tea Company.
Irish Traditions, 141 Main St., Annapolis.
A unique gift for a special couple.
Zachary’s Jewelers, 100 Main St., Annapolis.
These classic cuff links make the perfect gift for the groom.
Shades On The Bay, 146 Main St., Annapolis.
Protect your eyes in style with these designer shades.
The Annapolis Pottery, 40 State Circle, Annapolis.
Cheers to the newlyweds with this ceramic pitcher.
Give her something blue for her wedding day with this bracelet.
This 12-inch garden platter by artist Donna Toohey, of Baltimore, makes a great wedding gift.