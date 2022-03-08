Check off your wedding to-dos with these must-have items from Anne Arundel stores

Note cards, $14.99

The Cottage, 562B Ritchie Highway, Severna Park.

Share romantic musings with tiny “Love Notes From Severna Park” in a vintage nautical design.

Spartina’s Bay Dreams wallet, $54

The Cottage, 562B Ritchie Highway, Severna Park.

Gift your bridal party with this clear Chesapeake Bay-themed wristlet.

Hope bracelet, $18

Mango & Main, 88 Maryland Ave., Annapolis.

Made by women artisans in India, this bracelet is the perfect way to add a pop of color to the bridesmaids.

It Was All A Dream tea, $15

Mango & Main, 88 Maryland Ave., Annapolis.

Calm the wedding day jitters with locally blended tea by Dwell Tea Company.

Mullingar Celtic pewter chalices, $75 each

Irish Traditions, 141 Main St., Annapolis.

A unique gift for a special couple.

Nautical cable stainless steel cuff links, $295

Zachary’s Jewelers, 100 Main St., Annapolis.

These classic cuff links make the perfect gift for the groom.

Nickie sunglasses by Tom Ford, $499

Shades On The Bay, 146 Main St., Annapolis.

Protect your eyes in style with these designer shades.

Large blue crab pitcher, $79.95

The Annapolis Pottery, 40 State Circle, Annapolis.

Cheers to the newlyweds with this ceramic pitcher.

Lisa Nik London topaz bangle, $4,095

Zachary’s Jewelers, 100 Main St., Annapolis.

Give her something blue for her wedding day with this bracelet.

Ceramic platter, $54.95

The Annapolis Pottery, 40 State Circle, Annapolis.

This 12-inch garden platter by artist Donna Toohey, of Baltimore, makes a great wedding gift.