What’s the best time of year to get married in Anne Arundel?

“The best time of year for a wedding in Anne Arundel County is early June. Coming off the heels of the USNA’s Commissioning Week and Blue Angels show, it is the official start of summertime and easy living. Skies are blue, temperatures are mild, and it’s the perfect time of year to celebrate starting a life together. Our guests love celebrating on our tented waterfront deck or cruising local waters aboard our skipjack, Wilma Lee. ”