These designers capture Anne Arundel sights, help couples navigate weddings amid a pandemic

One year ago when COVID-19 abruptly shuttered every wedding venue in Maryland, custom wedding invitation designer Kassy Sodergreen and her employees helped customers cope with what she wryly termed “the March surprise.”
“We had weddings that had been planned for that weekend that had to be called off,” Sodergreen, 50, said.
“The couples had to get in touch with all their guests and tell them not to come. It was just crazy. Since then, we’ve had weddings that have been postponed two and even three times.
“We have been there to help our brides through this. When we have had to reprint invitations, we charge our customers only what it costs us. It would be wrong to make money from a public health emergency. We’re all in this together.”
It’s not easy to get hitched during a pandemic. But custom invitation designers say they may be better positioned than their online counterparts to help customers navigate rapidly changing circumstances — and to help cushion the blow when things go wrong.
“The beauty of a small business like mine is that this is the year of micro-weddings,” said Cink DeVeas, who operates Cink Art out of her Severna Park home.
“I can take an order for five wedding invitations and custom design them instead of having a minimum order for 100. As circumstances change on a dime, I can change with them.”
We spoke with three custom wedding designers based in Anne Arundel County to discuss their approaches to helping their clients throw joyous celebrations during a difficult year.
Elizabeth Cicero and Jenna Butler, Little Bit Heart
Behind every love story there’s a hidden map, a series of seemingly random choices and coincidences culminating in the meeting of two strangers.
Elizabeth Cicero and Jenna Butler — the cousins who founded the design service Little Bit Heart — delineate these unseen charts on the wedding invitations they create, tracking through ink and watercolor how and where their clients met, wooed and wed.
Working together evolved naturally for the cousins, whose fathers are entrepreneurial brothers who occasionally joined forces on building projects.
Cicero and Butler originally formed separate graphic design companies after graduating from college, but became business partners 10 years ago upon realizing that their skills were complementary.
“When it comes to hand illustrating and painting, it’s automatically Jenna who does the work,” said Cicero, 41, of Edgewater. “She sees things in a way that others just can’t.”
Cicero, meanwhile, has the empathy and verbal skills to work directly with clients.
“Elizabeth excels at talking to a couple, figuring out what they really want and turning it into a design,” said Butler, 35, of Annapolis.
Many companies include pictorial maps or written directions to the wedding venues. But the cousins incorporate more personal landmarks.
“We try to make our invitations not just an introduction to your wedding, but an introduction to you as a couple,” Butler said.
For instance, when Caroline and Joe Barrett married in 2019, their map included drawings of not just the wedding site (the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis) but of the Fairfax, Virginia, high school where the couple bonded over the volleyball net. The Eiffel Tower is there, too, above the words, “she said yes.” (The Barretts became engaged in Paris.) So is a statue of a kissing couple that has become a landmark in San Diego, where the couple live.
“The wedding invitations were the absolute favorite things about my wedding,” said Caroline Barrett, 25. “I framed the map, and it’s hanging in our guest room. Wherever life takes us, we’ll always have these memories.”
Packages start at $1,100 for 100 custom invitation sets. For details, visit littlebitheart.com or call 443-333-9524.
Kassy Sodergreen, Paper in the Park
Paper in the Park opened in 2007 as a traditional stationery store after Sodergreen, a graphic designer, and her sister, Susie Hill, who worked in marketing, were unable to find an invitation they liked for Hill’s baby shower. (Hill has since left the business.)
The sisters quickly found that the demand was greatest for their custom designs.
“At most online retailers and stationery stores, customers’ choices are usually limited to the paper color and choice of font,” Sodergreen said. “We found there was a real need for unique wedding invitations. They set the tone for the wedding and let guests know in advance the type of event they’ll be attending.”
The most important part of the design process is the initial one- to two-hour meeting with the client, though for the past year, Sodergreen’s design team has conducted these sessions over Zoom.
“That’s when we get a sense of what the clients really want,” Sodergreen said.
“We listen for what is being said between the lines. A client may say she wants something ‘funky and different’ and then start talking about her elegant grandmother, so we’ll create a design that’s elegant but with a funky twist. Most of the time, we nail it right off the bat.”
Shortly after COVID-19 descended, Kirby Landon and her fiance, Paul Johnson, both 25, left Annapolis for an extended visit with her family in Florida and communicated remotely with their Maryland-based wedding invitations team.
When the pandemic limited the size of the reception, Paper in the Park came to the couple’s aid.
“We originally invited 250 people to the reception, but with COVID-19 and social distancing, the hotel could only accommodate half that number,” Kirby Johnson said.
“We were afraid we’d have to un-invite people. Luckily, Kassy had advised us to collect email addresses for our guests on the RSVP cards, so we were able to send out a big email blast before the wedding. She helped us draft a letter that said, ‘Your health and safety is what matters. If you have any doubts, please don’t come.’ ”
Ultimately, 130 guests attended the wedding.
“Kassy made what was a stressful wedding planning experience so much easier than it might have been,” Johnson said.
Packages start at $3.50 per invitation. For details, visit paperinthepark.com or call 410-544-8830.
Cink DeVeas, Cink Art
The wedding invitations that Cink DeVeas creates are rooted in the past but express hope for the future.
Since 1986, the Severna Park-based designer has anchored many of the invitations she creates with drawings of stately homes, 19th-century chapels and other historic landmarks.
While DeVeas was in graduate school, her husband came home one evening and announced he had secured her a commission.
“He told me, ‘My boss’ daughter is getting married at the U.S. Naval Academy and he wants to find an artist to make a drawing of the chapel’ ” said DeVeas, 65. “He said, ‘I sure hope you can draw buildings because I promised my boss that you could.’ ”
Not only did her rendition of the chapel please her husband’s boss, it was a hit with Navy officials, who put her drawings on display at the officers’ club and began referring engaged couples to her.
Before DeVeas knew it, she had cornered a niche market.
”People fall in love with buildings,” she said. “It is a substantial symbol of their whole life together as a couple.”
For Morgan Cawley and her fiance, Kevin Selby, 28, DeVeas has sketched the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, the campus where the couple met. They plan to marry in July.
“You can’t even say they’re drawings,” Cawley, 27, said.
“They are illustrations. She took such care to capture the building at just the right angle, so you can see the stained glass windows as well as the front of the building. I think she drew every stone individually.
“Cink captured not only the beauty of the chapel, but the emotional ties Kevin and I have to it.”
Packages start at $700 for 100 custom invitation sets. For details, visit cinkart.com or call 410-647-7637.