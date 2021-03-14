These designers capture Anne Arundel sights, help couples navigate weddings amid a pandemic

For instance, when Caroline and Joe Barrett married in 2019, their map included drawings of not just the wedding site (the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis) but of the Fairfax, Virginia, high school where the couple bonded over the volleyball net. The Eiffel Tower is there, too, above the words, “she said yes.” (The Barretts became engaged in Paris.) So is a statue of a kissing couple that has become a landmark in San Diego, where the couple live.