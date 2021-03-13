Three things: Rev. Jesse Young, pastor of Severna Park’s Silas First Baptist Church

“I love to cook, everything from jerk chicken to fried fish to poundcakes; my grandmother taught me when I was a child. Last Thanksgiving and Christmas, I fixed up plates of turkey, squash and cake and drove around Glen Burnie to give them to the homeless. I went up and down Ritchie Highway, looking left and right to find them. I went into wooded areas near Ordnance Road where they sleep in tents. Most were thankful; some were skeptical until I told them who I was. I like to think I’m a community pastor.”