Three things: Rev. Jesse Young, pastor of Severna Park’s Silas First Baptist Church

The street sign outside the sanctuary tells all. “Rev. Jesse E. Young Way,” it says, a nod to the pastor who has served Silas First Baptist Church in Severna Park for 32 years. County officials renamed that block of West Earleigh Heights Road in 2019 in honor of Young, 64, a hands-on clergyman whose tireless efforts have inspired both the congregation and the community.
Raised in West Baltimore, Young attended Forest Park High. The son of a preacher, he is married with two children, one of whom is a minister herself.
Here are three things you might want to know about Young:
He’s both pastor and plumber to his older flock.
“I do home improvement work pro bono for low-income seniors. I’ve unstopped toilets, run snakes through pipes and done minor electrical work for those who don’t have sufficient funds to get things done. … I’ve been in homes where the outlets were burned out and the wires of [space] heaters were warm and frayed. One house had a light fixture overtop the bathtub, held up with a metal coat hanger; others had extension cords running on their bathroom floor. I feel satisfied that I’m able to fix things before someone has a terrible mishap. It’s all God’s work.”
His funeral fee? It’s on the “House.”
“A lot of people can’t pay to put their loved ones away. I’ve done free funerals for those who died in jail and others whose families had no money to bury them. We call [the services] ‘going home celebrations’ where I play the pipe organ [as he has done for 50 years], sing and give the eulogy. I’ve been blessed to be able to do that. When folks say, ‘We have to pay you something,’ I’ll suggest a gift card to Red Lobster or — my favorite — Golden Corral.”
Come the holidays, he feeds homeless people.
“I love to cook, everything from jerk chicken to fried fish to poundcakes; my grandmother taught me when I was a child. Last Thanksgiving and Christmas, I fixed up plates of turkey, squash and cake and drove around Glen Burnie to give them to the homeless. I went up and down Ritchie Highway, looking left and right to find them. I went into wooded areas near Ordnance Road where they sleep in tents. Most were thankful; some were skeptical until I told them who I was. I like to think I’m a community pastor.”