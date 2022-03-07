xml:space="preserve">
3 Things to know about: USNA Command Chaplain Captain Richard Bonnette

Mike Klingaman
By
Capital Gazette
Mar 07, 2022 8:00 AM
USNA Command Chaplain Capt. Richard Bonnette in the Main Chapel. Behind him is the Farragut Window depicting Admiral David G. Farragut 1864 during the Battle of Mobile Bay. February 9, 2022.
He has ministered to sailors and Marines from the Pentagon to the Persian Gulf. He gave the blessing at last year’s Army-Navy football game. And he has probably preached in more countries than did the Rev. Billy Graham. As command chaplain at the U.S. Naval Academy, a post he assumed in 2020, Capt. Richard Bonnette, a 29-year veteran, has given more than 100 sermons and performed 80 weddings at the campus chapel.

Here are three things you might like to know about Bonnette, 61:

Holy Batman! The chaplain’s a fan.

“The TV premiere, in 1966, was the first show I ever saw in color. It was an incredible experience for a 6-year-old. I now have a Batphone on the desk in my office, along with [a replica of] the William Shakespeare bust that Batman pulled back to push the button to open the wall to the Bat Cave. I figure I’m old enough to be as childish as I want.

“I met [actors] Adam West and Burt Ward and I’ve sat in the Batmobile. I have a cowl and a cape but not the tights; there’s a limit to what I’m willing to do. I have a Batman mask, with a bat symbol on it, but it’s not an N95 and, here, we have to follow government guidelines.”

A favorite teacher was Brad Paisley’s mother.

“I had her for fifth grade at school in Moundsville [W. Va.]. She had us take part in debates, which started me on my way to public speaking. One day she came to class and announced that she was going to have a baby and wouldn’t be teaching the next year. The baby was [country music singer] Brad. That’s my brush with West Virginia royalty.”

Working at Disney World was a blessing.

“In college, I spent a summer at Epcot, running the ride at Spaceship Earth. You meet all types and temperaments of people at Disney, and it taught me a lot about customer service and conflict resolution. [For instance] it helps a bit here, during weddings, when you’re dealing with mothers of the bride.”

