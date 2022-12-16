Meet the riverkeeper for the South, West and Rhode rivers in Anne Arundel County

Elle Bassett is South, West and Rhode riverkeeper for the Arundel Rivers Federation. She is standing on a dock along the South River in Annapolis. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

“My goal is to put myself out of a job,” said Elle Bassett, riverkeeper for the South, West and Rhode rivers in Anne Arundel County. There, she oversees the tributaries, monitors the water quality and works to reclaim their health through underwater grass restorations, tree planting projects to foil soil erosion and public education. One day, she may be restoring oyster beds; the next, addressing policymakers at the State House.

“For me, this isn’t a job, it’s a lifestyle,” said Bassett, 32. A native of Annapolis, she joined Arundel Rivers Federation in October following five years as caretaker of the Miles and Wye rivers on the Eastern Shore.

Here are three things you might not know about Bassett:

At times, she heads for the hills.

“I’m in an all-female hiking group that, each year, does 30 miles of the Appalachian Trail in a different state. It’s a three-day challenge and a really good escape; I crave the woods and streams, except that this year we did Maine and I slipped on a rock and tore my right ACL and meniscus.

“It’s really cool to get up in the mountains and see those pristine headwaters that lead to bigger things, because everything is connected.”

Her last job drove her to drink.

“A tradition among riverkeepers is that when you leave a position, you [down] a shot of the water that you monitored — the idea being that you’ve left the river in better shape than you found it. So, this year, when I left my job on the Eastern Shore, I took a shot of the brackish, salty water from the Miles River. I didn’t get sick, though I wouldn’t advise others to do the same.”

She treasures her day with the dolphins.

“Four years ago, I found myself on a boat in the mouth of the Wye River, around sunset, surrounded by a pod of at least 100 dolphins. We were all going upriver, so we [shut off] our engine and just floated for 30 minutes as the dolphins swam all around us. It was a magical experience and a grounding moment — a reminder of why I do what I do.”