Signature wedding cocktails that reflect a couple’s story

The couple’s first date was at a Blueberry Farm, where they plucked sweet, dusty purple fruit from among the leaves of the shrubs. So when they marry in March 2021, they will serve their guests a cocktail created for the occasion: A Blueberry Basil Bourbon Smash.
Another couple wanted their signature cocktails to honor beloved family members. Their wedding cocktail ― a Rosemary Tanqueray Martini — recreated a drink that originally was concocted by the bride’s grandmother and served at a long-ago and memorable Thanksgiving celebration.
Another couple named his-and-her signature vodka cocktails after the dogs who were part of their love story and attended their wedding as honored guests.
“Around 2010, brides began saying, ‘I don’t want the established traditions. I want something more personalized,’ ” according to Courtney Smith, co-founder of Chesapeake Bartenders and Events, the company she founded in 2019 in Arnold.
“Signature cocktails became popular at about the same time that food trucks began to replace sit-down dinners at wedding receptions.”
Chesapeake Bartending’s staff of 40 provides mobile bars, bartending and beverage catering for weddings, corporate events and private parties in Maryland, Delaware, northern Virginia and Washington.
Laney Solomon, catering account manager for the U.S. Naval Academy, estimated that about 30 weddings a year are held at the 177-year-old Annapolis institution and that about 25% of her couples request signature cocktails.
Sometimes, the couple settles on one signature cocktail representing them both. Other weddings offer a “bride’s cocktail” and a “groom’s cocktail” united by a theme.
For instance, for a December wedding, Solomon’s staff created two holiday-themed cocktails. The bride’s cocktail was A Merry Margarita, flavored with cranberries instead of limes and with a sugar rim replacing the traditional salt. The groom’s cocktail was An Old Fashioned Christmas. The traditional whiskey-based old fashioned cocktail was stirred with a cinnamon stick.
Mixologists incorporate the season into their signature drinks, Smith said. Summer cocktails tend to be more fruit-based and mint is a frequent garnish. In contrast, fall and winter drinks will often feature warm or spicy flavors: cloves, pumpkin or even peanut butter.
Often, signature drinks also carry the wedding’s color theme. Garnishes such as flowers, herbs and berries can be found that coordinate with wedding bouquets and the hues of the bridesmaid’s dresses.
“The signature cocktails taste fantastic,” Solomon said. “They reflect the couple’s story and it gives guests something to talk about.”
Some signature drinks also evoke Maryland. A favorite local drink is a twist on the lemon sticks served at summer fairs, in which guests suck the juice from lemons through peppermint “straws.” In the adult version, Solomon said, the lemon is spiked with vodka and limoncello.
Another frequent request: the Naptown Breeze, a version of the Bay Breeze named after Annapolis that features coconut rum instead of vodka.
One perennial wedding favorite was invented in Baltimore: the orange crush cocktail, a mixture of orange vodka, triple sec, freshly squeezed orange juice and a squirt of lemon-lime soda.
“The signature drinks are really fun,” said Debra Leonard, who heads the Naval Academy’s Business Services Division. “It’s a way to surprise and delight your guests. Someone in the crowd always completely relates.”