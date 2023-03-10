Spring into action: These items from Annapolis stores will help get you ready for flowers and warmer weather

Orange sandals, $120

Sandals made in Capri, $120, are perfect for a beach honeymoon. Mantovani Moda, 58 Maryland Ave., Annapolis. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

These shoes made in Capri are perfect for a beach honeymoon.

Makeup bag, $35

Carry essentials for the big day in a cute makeup bag by Bash, $35 at Lou Lou Boutique, 179 Main St., Annapolis. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Carry essentials for the big day in this makeup bag by Bash.

Cuff watch, $18

Keep an eye on time with a cuff watch, $18, at Lou Lou Boutique, 179 Main St., Annapolis. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Don’t be late for your very important date with this pastel watch.

Multi-tool, $35

Groomsmen would love an 8-in-1 marine multi-tool, $35 at Park Home, 568 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Gifts for groomsmen can be challenging. Try this multi-tool, which can get you out of almost any jam.

Enamel tea kettle, $65.99

This Moordale mini enamel tea kettle by Blisshome, $65.99, holds 1 1/2 liters. At Welcome Home, 64 State Circle, Annapolis. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Have tea in style with this mini enamel tea kettle that holds 1 1/2 liters.

Acacia wood cutting board, $55

An acacia wood cutting board, $55, makes a good wedding gift. Park Home, 568 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

This whale board is a unique wedding gift for anyone into cute marine mammals.

Pillow, $42

Sailing vessel pillow, $42, at Park Home, 568 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Know someone who loves to brag about Annapolis being the sailing capital of the United State? This pillow would look great on their couch.

Umbrella, $27

Spring showers call for a Vinrella umbrella in a bottle, $27 at Park Home, 568 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Spring showers call for a Vinrella umbrella in a bottle.

Fish pitcher, $24

This fish pitcher by Gurgle Pot, $24, gurgles when it's poured. At Park Home, 568 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

This bright fish pitcher gurgles when it’s poured.

Purse, $80

A bucket bag, made in Florence, is a perfect gift for bridesmaids. $80 at Mantovani Moda, 58 Maryland Ave., Annapolis. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

A bucket bag, made in Florence, is a perfect gift for bridesmaids.