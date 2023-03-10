Spring into action: These items from Annapolis stores will help get you ready for flowers and warmer weather

Orange sandals, $120
Mantovani Moda, 58 Maryland Ave., Annapolis.
These shoes made in Capri are perfect for a beach honeymoon.
Makeup bag, $35
Lou Lou Boutique, 179 Main St., Annapolis.
Carry essentials for the big day in this makeup bag by Bash.
Cuff watch, $18
Lou Lou Boutique, 179 Main St., Annapolis.
Don’t be late for your very important date with this pastel watch.
Multi-tool, $35
Park Home, 568 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park.
Gifts for groomsmen can be challenging. Try this multi-tool, which can get you out of almost any jam.
Enamel tea kettle, $65.99
Welcome Home, 64 State Circle, Annapolis.
Have tea in style with this mini enamel tea kettle that holds 1 1/2 liters.
Acacia wood cutting board, $55
Park Home, 568 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park.
This whale board is a unique wedding gift for anyone into cute marine mammals.
Pillow, $42
Park Home, 568 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park.
Know someone who loves to brag about Annapolis being the sailing capital of the United State? This pillow would look great on their couch.
Umbrella, $27
Park Home, 568 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park.
Spring showers call for a Vinrella umbrella in a bottle.
Fish pitcher, $24
Park Home, 568 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park.
This bright fish pitcher gurgles when it’s poured.
Purse, $80
Mantovani Moda, 58 Maryland Ave., Annapolis.
A bucket bag, made in Florence, is a perfect gift for bridesmaids.