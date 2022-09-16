Autumn’s embrace: These items from Annapolis stores will help you say ‘goodbye’ to summer and welcome shorter days and cooler nights.

Cupla, 37 Maryland Ave.
Keep baby’s head warm with a locally-made hat from Ni Ni Knits.
Cupla, 37 Maryland Ave.
Striped cotton is a fall classic — and an Annapolis staple.
Cupla, 37 Maryland Ave.
Lather up with a lavender and honey soap bar.
Mango and Main, 88 Maryland Ave.
Brighten any fall outfit with a colorful fair trade woven clutch. Made in Guatemala.
Mango & Main, 88 Maryland Ave.
Spice up fall outfits with colorful fair trade sari stacking bracelets. Made in India.
Kim Hovell Fine Art, 151 Main St.
Annapolis native and artist Kim Hovell created this Bright & Briny candle, with scents of mango, clementine and salt air, made locally by Annapolis Candle Company.
Kim Hovell Fine Art, 151 Main St.
Annapolis artist Kim Hovell designed this towel with a magnolia design.
Trendy Tides Boutique, 234 Main St.
Accent pillows can by playful and whimsical like this one painted with a fox.
Woodcraft Artisans, 155 Main St.
Made in Estonia, this wooden blue crab trivet will be a reminder of summer all year long.
Trendy Tides Boutique, 234 Main St.
These diamond-shaped wooden earrings are classic and make a statement to any outfit.