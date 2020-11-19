xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Celebrate the holidays in style with these finds from Annapolis shops

John-John Williams IV
By
Capital Gazette
Nov 19, 2020 10:00 AM
Advertisement

From a scented candle to crab-themed ornaments, these pieces of decor will have you celebrating the holidays in style.

Woven tree skirt, $45

Capital Style 2020
Capital Style 2020 (Cliff Gardiner)

Target, Annapolis

Add warmth and a cozy feel with this woven tree skirt.

Silver leaves stocking holder, $10

Capital Style 2020
Capital Style 2020 (Cliff Gardiner)

Target, Annapolis

Bring the outside in with this silver leaves stocking holder.

Cranberry-scented candle, $32

Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping. Cranberry Woods candle by Art-C at Local By Design.
Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping. Cranberry Woods candle by Art-C at Local By Design. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Local by Design, Annapolis

This all-natural soy candle in cranberry woods scent is poured by Art-C in reusable pottery.

Framed painting, $425

Winter scene framed watercolor print from Local By Design on Main Street in Annapolis.
Winter scene framed watercolor print from Local By Design on Main Street in Annapolis. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Local by Design, Annapolis

Create a holiday mood in your living room or den with this Landmark Renditions watercolor painting “The Best From the Beginning.”

Crab wreath flag, $14.95

Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping. Holiday wreath garden flag by Citizen Pride at Local By Design.
Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping. Holiday wreath garden flag by Citizen Pride at Local By Design. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Local by Design, Annapolis

Even your yard can be festive. Citizen Pride makes this garden flag adorned with a crab wreath.

Crab ornament, $14.95

Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping. Coronavirus crab ornament, for sale at Local By Design.
Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping. Coronavirus crab ornament, for sale at Local By Design. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Local by Design, Annapolis

Give the gift of Maryland this holiday. Keypsakes by Keys creates this hand-painted red crab ornament.

Holiday plate and spreader, $28

Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping. Holiday plate and spreader by Laura Moore Designs at Local By Design.
Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping. Holiday plate and spreader by Laura Moore Designs at Local By Design. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Designs at Local By Design, Annapolis

Entertain with this festive, colorful set by designer Laura Moore.

‘Sweater Weather’ candle, $24

Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping. Sweater weather candle from Brightside Boutique.
Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping. Sweater weather candle from Brightside Boutique. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Brightside Boutique, Annapolis

Sweet Water Decor makes this “Sweater Weather” soy candle.

Frasier fir hand sanitizer, $16

Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping. Frasier Fir Hand sanitizer from Brightside Boutique.
Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping. Frasier Fir Hand sanitizer from Brightside Boutique. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Brightside Boutique, Annapolis

Containing 62% ethyl alcohol, this hand sanitizer is made with essential oils and skin conditioners, and features the fresh forest fragrance of Frasier fir.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement