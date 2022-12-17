Shopping bag: Season of giving

It is time to get your holiday shopping done — and maybe buy a gift for yourself. Here are some home decor and clothing accessories to surprise your loved ones.
Belfry Minotti, $99
Hats in the Belfry
This modern pork pie men’s hat is great for keeping you warm when the temperature drops while adding a dash of simplicity to an evening ensemble.
Sterling Silver Necklace, $996, Earrings, $99
Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry
A stunning silver necklace and earrings from Taxco, Mexico, are sure to make a statement. Wear these vintage-inspired designs with your favorite jeans to keep it casual, or dress them up for a special occasion. These unique pieces are sure to be conversation starters.
Stoneware rolling pin, $29.99
Welcome Home
Admire the forest foliage pattern in green while rolling pie dough for baked sweets for the holidays.
Stoneware acorn canister, $48
Welcome Home
Add this gorgeous glazed canister to your winter decor. It is perfect for cookies or other dry snacks. Seven inches round by 8.5 inches.
Potpourri cord puffer, $90
Cupla
This soft and cozy corduroy jacket with a delicate floral pattern is perfect with jeans during cooler weather.
‘He sees you when you’re crabby’ pajamas, $38
Cupla
Any child will love snuggles wearing these soft organic-cotton kids’ pajamas featuring a festive crab pattern.
‘Hi’ stroller blanket, $32
‘Hi’ pompom hat, $24
Cupla
Here’s a cute way to greet the world! This hand-knit surf blue blanket and beanie are perfect for newborn’s first photos or as a baby shower gift. Also comes in pink.
Kumquats art tray, $85
Welcome Home
A colorful and functional tray, with original artwork, adds a whimsical touch while you entertain or simply as art in your home.
Sterling silver bracelet, $343
Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry
Stand out at your holiday gathering with this sterling silver oxidized hinged bracelet handmade in Mexico.
Wool and felt hat, $179
Hats in the Belfrey
Timeless charm and simple elegance pair perfectly with both casual and dressier outfits, taking your wardrobe to a whole new level when you wear this sage cloche wool-felt hat from the Kathy Jeanne Collection. An ideal topper for most any outfit.