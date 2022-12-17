Shopping bag: Season of giving

It is time to get your holiday shopping done — and maybe buy a gift for yourself. Here are some home decor and clothing accessories to surprise your loved ones.

Belfry Minotti, $99 Hats in the Belfry This modern pork pie men’s hat is great for keeping you warm when the temperature drops while adding a dash of simplicity to an evening ensemble. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Sterling Silver Necklace, $996, Earrings, $99 Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry A stunning silver necklace and earrings from Taxco, Mexico, are sure to make a statement. Wear these vintage-inspired designs with your favorite jeans to keep it casual, or dress them up for a special occasion. These unique pieces are sure to be conversation starters. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Stoneware rolling pin, $29.99 Welcome Home Admire the forest foliage pattern in green while rolling pie dough for baked sweets for the holidays. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Stoneware acorn canister, $48 Welcome Home Add this gorgeous glazed canister to your winter decor. It is perfect for cookies or other dry snacks. Seven inches round by 8.5 inches. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Potpourri cord puffer, $90 Cupla This soft and cozy corduroy jacket with a delicate floral pattern is perfect with jeans during cooler weather. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

‘He sees you when you’re crabby’ pajamas, $38 Cupla Any child will love snuggles wearing these soft organic-cotton kids' pajamas featuring a festive crab pattern. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

'Hi' stroller blanket, $32 'Hi' pompom hat, $24 Cupla Here’s a cute way to greet the world! This hand-knit surf blue blanket and beanie are perfect for newborn’s first photos or as a baby shower gift. Also comes in pink. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Kumquats art tray, $85 Welcome Home A colorful and functional tray, with original artwork, adds a whimsical touch while you entertain or simply as art in your home. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Sterling silver bracelet, $343 Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry Stand out at your holiday gathering with this sterling silver oxidized hinged bracelet handmade in Mexico. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Wool and felt hat, $179 Hats in the Belfrey Timeless charm and simple elegance pair perfectly with both casual and dressier outfits, taking your wardrobe to a whole new level when you wear this sage cloche wool-felt hat from the Kathy Jeanne Collection. An ideal topper for most any outfit. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

