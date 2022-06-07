Make waves with these must-have fashions and accessories from Annapolis-area stores

Guy Harvey Marlin sun hat, $56,

Boatique, 108 Main St, Annapolis.

Every guy needs a straw hat for summer.

Alamea Hawaii octopus pendant, $144,

Boatique, 108 Main St, Annapolis.

Expand your go-to sea creatures from the traditional Maryland crab to the octopus with diamond detailing.

Floral print scarf, $25,

Lou Lou Boutique, 179 Main St, Annapolis.

Light enough to pair with a sundress, also works as a stylish headband.

India Boutique cover-up, $45

Boatique, 108 Main Street, Annapolis.

Crocheted cover-up for your swimsuit to wear poolside.

Liz Soto cross body, $78,

Boatique, 108 Main St, Annapolis.

This is the perfect size for an excursion around town with plenty of room for your keys and phone.

Crabby snap on bandanna for pets, $20,

Sea Dog Pet Boutique, 172 Main St, Annapolis.

Enjoy the dog days of summer with this fun dog bandanna by Pei and Threads.

Oyster grill pan $59.99

Welcome Home, 64 State Circle, Annapolis.

Grill oysters at your summer cookout with cast iron by Outset.

Sailboat coasters, set of 4, $39.99

Welcome Home, 64 State Circle, Annapolis.

Maybe you own a boat, or know someone who does. Either way, these cute coasters scream summer.

Pink flamingo drinks tray, $9

Lou Lou Boutique, 179 Main St, Annapolis.

Serve lemonade or something more tropical like margaritas on this whimsical tray.

Natty Boh dog collar, $29.99

Sea Dog Pet Boutique, 172 Main Street, Annapolis

Add a pop of color, and Baltimore pride, with this fun dog collar sporting the popular character.