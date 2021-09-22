Welcome autumn with these must-have items from Anne Arundel stores

Sterling silver beaded cuff bracelet, $168
Add this pretty cuff to any clothing ensemble, work or play.
Multistone hoop earrings, $215
Wear these silver and stone earrings to add some color to your outfit.
XO Balm, $16
This multipurpose unisex balm is great for sensitive skin on cuticles, chapped lips, dry skin or eczema.
Embroidered tote, $48
This bag with a geometric design by Chloe & Lex is the perfect size for a day trip or picnic.
Belfry Liro, $249
This fedora with a bohemian distressed look is a fantastic everyday hat.
Fused glass and copper sailboat, $395
This beautiful sailboat with wine bottle base is perfect to display on the mantel or near a window. Created by Sherilyne Dougherty.
Wood cutting board, $125
Perfect as a gift or keep for yourself. This cutting board with resin crab and boat cleat handles is great as a cheese board. Made by Chesapeake Custom Woodworking.
Full Circle dress, $64
Cute as a casual weekend dress or add a jean jacket on a chilly night for a bonfire or crab boil.
Fall Obsession romper, $92
The lace detailing on this romper will make you feel enchanted on your next date night.