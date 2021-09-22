xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Welcome autumn with these must-have items from Anne Arundel stores

By Karen Jackson
Capital Gazette
Sep 22, 2021 8:00 AM
Sterling silver beaded cuff bracelet, $168

Sterling silver beaded cuff bracelet $168.00-Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry
Sterling silver beaded cuff bracelet $168.00-Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry

Add this pretty cuff to any clothing ensemble, work or play.

Multistone hoop earrings, $215

Multi stone hoop earrings $215.00-Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry
Multi stone hoop earrings $215.00-Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry

Wear these silver and stone earrings to add some color to your outfit.

XO Balm, $16

Award winning XO Balm mulitpurpose unisex from United Kingdom great for sensitive skin on cuticles, chapped lips, dry skin, excema no parabens, petroleum or fragrance-$16-Cupla
Award winning XO Balm mulitpurpose unisex from United Kingdom great for sensitive skin on cuticles, chapped lips, dry skin, excema no parabens, petroleum or fragrance-$16-Cupla (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Cupla

This multipurpose unisex balm is great for sensitive skin on cuticles, chapped lips, dry skin or eczema.

Embroidered tote, $48

$48.00-Embroidered tote by Chloe & Lex- Cupla
$48.00-Embroidered tote by Chloe & Lex- Cupla (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Cupla

This bag with a geometric design by Chloe & Lex is the perfect size for a day trip or picnic.

Belfry Liro, $249

Belfry Liro, handmade in Italy. Rolled brim fedora with a bohemian distressed look from a scumble (dry brush technique) of brown paint on the gray wool felt body. A fantastic everyday hat for the lady with a free and wandering spirit.-$249.00-Hats in the Belfry
Belfry Liro, handmade in Italy. Rolled brim fedora with a bohemian distressed look from a scumble (dry brush technique) of brown paint on the gray wool felt body. A fantastic everyday hat for the lady with a free and wandering spirit.-$249.00-Hats in the Belfry (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Hats in the Belfry

This fedora with a bohemian distressed look is a fantastic everyday hat.

Fused glass and copper sailboat, $395

Fused glass and copper sailboat: wine bottle base. Created by Sherilyne Dougherty. $395- Local by Design
Fused glass and copper sailboat: wine bottle base. Created by Sherilyne Dougherty. $395- Local by Design (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Local by Design

This beautiful sailboat with wine bottle base is perfect to display on the mantel or near a window. Created by Sherilyne Dougherty.

Wood cutting board, $125

Wood cutting board with resin crab and boat cleat handles. Chesapeake Custom Woodworking. $125-Local by Design
Wood cutting board with resin crab and boat cleat handles. Chesapeake Custom Woodworking. $125-Local by Design (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Local by Design

Perfect as a gift or keep for yourself. This cutting board with resin crab and boat cleat handles is great as a cheese board. Made by Chesapeake Custom Woodworking.

Full Circle dress, $64

Full Circle Dress-$64-3 Sisters
Full Circle Dress-$64-3 Sisters (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

3 Sisters

Cute as a casual weekend dress or add a jean jacket on a chilly night for a bonfire or crab boil.

Fall Obsession romper, $92

The lace detail on the hottest trending romper will make you feel enchanted. - Fall Obsession Romper-$92-3 Sisters
The lace detail on the hottest trending romper will make you feel enchanted. - Fall Obsession Romper-$92-3 Sisters (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

3 Sisters

The lace detailing on this romper will make you feel enchanted on your next date night.

