Annapolis stores share their summer fashion and décor must-haves

Get trendy summer fashions and nautical-themed home décor from area stores.
Lana in distressed platinum, $138
Hobo Flagship Store, Annapolis
Crafted to convert from a cross-body bag to a baguette bag, Lana will be your date-night go-to in metallic leather.
Sheila in laguna, $358
Hobo Flagship Store, Annapolis
Designed to carry your essentials and be your constant companion. Now available in a limited-edition summer color: Laguna.
Belfry Sally, $249. With hat pin, $49
Hats in the Belfry Annapolis
This large-brim beach hat in rust can be worn on the beach for ultimate sun protection or worn out for the day. Hat pins were traditionally worn to hold hats to the head. These hatpins have so much personality that we use them to dress a hat to add color or personality. They are also great to hold a larger floppy hat out of your face. Pin sold separately.
The Belfry Copley, $199
This men’s fedora in navy is the latest trend in color; the brim can be worn snapped as shown for a more dressed look with sports coat or a suit or simply left up for a more casual look. Any way you wear it its sure to be showstopper.
Ripped Mussels, 12x12″ wood panel, $95
Local by Design
A unique piece of art with a story for your wall created by artist Jenny Corder. Made from upcycled blue mussels. The fabric background is designed and created in South Africa.
Pine sloop, $125
Local by Design
This hand-carved sailboat made by Turtle Point Driftwood is a simple but elegant way to add some nautical décor to your home.
Slower Days ribbed crop top, $28
V-neck ribbed crop top in pink sand, but not too cropped. It fits and flatters many body types.
Between Us knit midi dress, $68
This tan dress is airy to wear to brunch, dinner or the beach, and packs well for vacations.
Hillside Shorts, pin stripe, $54
Linen fabric keeps the wearer cool on hot summer days.