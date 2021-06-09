Annapolis stores share their summer fashion and décor must-haves

-Womanís Large Brim beach hat in rust ñ Belfry Sally, accessorized with a hat pin (hat $249.00, pin $49.00)) This hat can be worn on the beach for ultimate sun protection or worn out for the day to an outside brunch or lunch at a cafÈ. - Hat pins were traditionally worn to hold hats to the head, these hatpins have so much personality that we use them to dress a hat to add color or personality. They are also great to hold a larger floppy hat out of your face. Pin sold separately. (KAREN JACKSON/Capital Gazette)