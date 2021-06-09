xml:space="preserve">
Annapolis stores share their summer fashion and décor must-haves

By Karen Jackson
Capital Gazette
Jun 09, 2021 8:00 AM
Get trendy summer fashions and nautical-themed home décor from area stores.

Lana in Distressed Platinum $138 Crafted to convert from a crossbody bag to a baguette bag, HOBOís Lana will be your go-to date night bag in their limited-release metallic leather.
Hobo Flagship Store, Annapolis

Crafted to convert from a cross-body bag to a baguette bag, Lana will be your date-night go-to in metallic leather.

Sheila in Laguna $358 An iconic style from HOBO, Sheila is the carryall bag youíll always reach for. Designed to carry all your essentials and be your constant companion. Now available in a new leather, Buffed Hide, in a limited-edition summer color: Laguna.
Hobo Flagship Store, Annapolis

Designed to carry your essentials and be your constant companion. Now available in a limited-edition summer color: Laguna.

-Womanís Large Brim beach hat in rust ñ Belfry Sally, accessorized with a hat pin (hat $249.00, pin $49.00)) This hat can be worn on the beach for ultimate sun protection or worn out for the day to an outside brunch or lunch at a cafÈ. - Hat pins were traditionally worn to hold hats to the head, these hatpins have so much personality that we use them to dress a hat to add color or personality. They are also great to hold a larger floppy hat out of your face. Pin sold separately.
Hats in the Belfry Annapolis

This large-brim beach hat in rust can be worn on the beach for ultimate sun protection or worn out for the day. Hat pins were traditionally worn to hold hats to the head. These hatpins have so much personality that we use them to dress a hat to add color or personality. They are also great to hold a larger floppy hat out of your face. Pin sold separately.

-Menís Fedora in Navy blue from our Handmade collection- The Belfry Copley ($199.00) This fedora is the latest trend in color, the brim can be worn snapped as shown for a more dressed look with sports coat or a suit or simply left up for a more casual look. Any way you wear it its sure to be showstopper.
Hats in the Belfry Annapolis

This men’s fedora in navy is the latest trend in color; the brim can be worn snapped as shown for a more dressed look with sports coat or a suit or simply left up for a more casual look. Any way you wear it its sure to be showstopper.

Ripped Mussels- Jenny Corder artist- all locally eaten shells-in home, screened porch unique piece of art with a story by-Local By Design
Local by Design

A unique piece of art with a story for your wall created by artist Jenny Corder. Made from upcycled blue mussels. The fabric background is designed and created in South Africa.

Turtle Point Driftwood- hand-carved sailboat "Pine Sloop-$125.00-Local By Design
Local by Design

This hand-carved sailboat made by Turtle Point Driftwood is a simple but elegant way to add some nautical décor to your home.

Brightside Boutique- Slower Days Ribbed Crop Top in Pink Sand-Stretchy V-neck light pink croptop, but not too cropped. Fits and flatters many body types - Nikibiki, $28.
Brightside Boutique

V-neck ribbed crop top in pink sand, but not too cropped. It fits and flatters many body types.

Brightside Boutique- Between Us Knit Midi Dress- $68.00- Color - Tan Dress is airy to wear to brunch, dinner, the beach, packs well for vacations.
Brightside Boutique

This tan dress is airy to wear to brunch, dinner or the beach, and packs well for vacations.

Lilac Bijoux-Hillside Shorts-Pin Strip-$54.00-Linen fabric keeps the wearer cool on hot summer days.
Lilac Bijoux

Linen fabric keeps the wearer cool on hot summer days.

