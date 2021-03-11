Quick Takes: What’s the best relationship advice someone has given you?

“You should be looking for someone who’s going to be a great asset to your ‘team,’ to use a sports analogy here. You want someone that wants to see you win and vice versa, you don’t want someone you can just control, you want an equal partner. The best way I’ve heard this expressed was on a Michelle Obama Podcast. She said ‘If you’re on a team, you want a teammate who’s multifaceted, you would never pick somebody that says, I only dribble. I don’t shoot. I don’t defend. I just dribble. If we looked at relationships as a real team, you want your teammate to be a winner.’ ”