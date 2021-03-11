Quick Takes: What’s the best relationship advice someone has given you?

Carl Snowden
civil rights activist
My mother stressed the need to define: What is love? She meant when people say that they “love you,” you need to ask why.
If they respond by saying there is something they like about your smile, the way you talk or your walk, my mom made clear: That it is not who you want to spend your life with.
She explained all of these attributes, in time, will change. Either through the aging process or by accident. My mom died at the age of 104.
Relationships last longer and are more profound by finding your soulmate, my pastor advised. Therefore, my advice is to spend time finding your soulmate and if you are successful, you will have a great relationship.
I found my soulmate and found that happiness and serenity that comes from knowing what true love is.
Roxy Ndebumadu
district 4 council member for the City of Bowie
“Choose someone who sees your inner beauty as the pillar of their love. External beauty is ever fleeting. When your love is based on friendship and inner radiance, nothing that comes against it will stand. True love is founded on the uniqueness in your bond, and it must contain depths that many people will never understand. ... Don’t choose the cool kid that everyone wants — rather choose someone that supports you for the diamond that you are.”
Adrian Boafo
mayor pro tem & district 3 council member for the City of Bowie
“You should be looking for someone who’s going to be a great asset to your ‘team,’ to use a sports analogy here. You want someone that wants to see you win and vice versa, you don’t want someone you can just control, you want an equal partner. The best way I’ve heard this expressed was on a Michelle Obama Podcast. She said ‘If you’re on a team, you want a teammate who’s multifaceted, you would never pick somebody that says, I only dribble. I don’t shoot. I don’t defend. I just dribble. If we looked at relationships as a real team, you want your teammate to be a winner.’ ”
Pamela Brown
executive for Partnership for Children, Youth and Families of Anne Arundel County
“At age 18 I fell in love with a young man called Miles. His forget-me-not blue eyes and coal-black locks attracted me like a tropical flower in the dreary urban landscape of a Northern town. When the relationship cooled off, I asked my Mum for advice. ‘Don’t wear your heart on your sleeve, Pam’ she said. ‘Give him some distance and keep him guessing. He’ll soon come trotting back.’ I did and he did. Miles and I are still good friends.”