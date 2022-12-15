Quick Takes: How will you practice self-care in 2023?

Joe Toolan fly fishing, one of the ways he plans to practice self-care in 2023. (Courtesy of Joe Toolan)

Joe Toolan, Board Chair of Annapolis Pride (Courtesy Photo)

Joe Toolan, Board Chair of Annapolis Pride

“I tend to fill up my schedule if it is ‘empty,’ and over commit myself. I will practice self-care by intentionally scheduling ‘downtime.’

I will also continue my morning routine which involves about 30 minutes of spiritual connection and meditation. This is the only time of day where I truly slow down and reflect and connect to a power greater than myself. Also, fly fishing.”

Lauren Bloom, Priest-in-charge at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Annapolis. - Original Credit: Courtesy Lauren Bloom (Courtesy Lauren Bloom / HANDOUT)

The Rev. Lauren Bloom, Priest-in-Charge at St. Luke’s Church in Eastport

“For me it’s always a matter of remembering to set time aside for prayer, for scripture reading, for worship, especially outdoors in God’s creation.”

Bloom said in the hectic times we live in, it is especially important to start from a sound spiritual foundation. Bloom joined St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Eastport this July.

“If you don’t start from a sound spiritual foundation everything else is a little more frazzled than it needs to be.”

Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Anne Arundel County Health Officer. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Anne Arundel County Health Officer

“I live to get out and run in the mornings. It’s quiet and peaceful, especially if I can get out to a trail. With a family and a job, it’s hard to find time to get exercise so running is great because I can get my exercise at any time. It’s also a time for me to reflect or let my mind wander, which is hard to get in our busy lives.”