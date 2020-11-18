Quick Takes: What are you most looking forward to in 2021?

William F. Rowel, senior advisor to Mayor Gavin Buckley
I look forward to moving closer to the bright light at the end of the long labyrinth of the COVID-19 tunnel. Like most, 2020 has been a bit of a drag on my social life. I’m all dressed up with nowhere to go. I can’t wait to be able to high-five, shake hands, and hug my friends, family, co-workers and neighbors. I look forward to seeing all the smiling faces that have been hidden behind masks. 2021 will remind us of just how magical human connection is. Viva 2021!
Lea Hurt, media & public relations consultant
I look forward to hugging my mom, Linda Brooks, again. She lives in Alabama, and I haven’t seen her [since] the pandemic began. And I look forward to the return of Annapolis parties, events, festivals, concerts, happy hours and all manner of celebration.
Susan Thomas, executive director of Anne Arundel County Food Bank
I am looking forward to getting all of our regular volunteers back into the Anne Arundel County Food Bank in 2021, as well having the USNA Midshipmen and our other volunteer groups back. I am looking forward to COVID-19 ending and not having to wear a mask and being able to give hugs to my friends and family again.