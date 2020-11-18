Quick Takes: What are you most looking forward to in 2021?

I look forward to moving closer to the bright light at the end of the long labyrinth of the COVID-19 tunnel. Like most, 2020 has been a bit of a drag on my social life. I’m all dressed up with nowhere to go. I can’t wait to be able to high-five, shake hands, and hug my friends, family, co-workers and neighbors. I look forward to seeing all the smiling faces that have been hidden behind masks. 2021 will remind us of just how magical human connection is. Viva 2021!