If you could have any pet, real or imaginary, what would it be? Why?

Joe McGovern, co-owner of Stan & Joes Saloon in Annapolis
“If I had to pick a real animal, it’s a tie between a sloth and a koala. Both are beautiful and affectionate, laid-back, hanging out in the trees, maybe having a frozen drink every now and then. If I got to pick an imaginary animal, it would probably be a Kraken, an eight-legged beast.”
Bob Mosier, spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools
“It would be a retired racing greyhound. I don’t have to imagine what it’s like because my family and I have adopted nine retired racers over the last 31 years and work with a group that helps find homes for these amazing animals once their racing days are over. Noble and regal, they are among the finest athletic specimens on the planet. Yet, they are the most relaxed, loving, and loyal pets anyone could imagine having. If you have a couch, you have room for a greyhound.”
Bishop Antonio Palmer, Kingdom Celebration Center
“I would pick a dragon because it could fly me to my mission trips around the world or simply to any of my meetings or appointments at no cost (except for food). Like dogs, dragons can be friendly and loyal to their owner. So loyal that if you try to harm their owner, it will provide executive protection.”