If you could have any pet, real or imaginary, what would it be? Why?

Joe McGovern is co-owner of Stan & Joe's Saloon located on West Street in Annapolis. He has owned the business with his business partner Stan Fletcher for 16 years. (Courtesy Photo)

Joe McGovern, co-owner of Stan & Joes Saloon in Annapolis

“If I had to pick a real animal, it’s a tie between a sloth and a koala. Both are beautiful and affectionate, laid-back, hanging out in the trees, maybe having a frozen drink every now and then. If I got to pick an imaginary animal, it would probably be a Kraken, an eight-legged beast.”

Bob Mosier, a former editor of the Maryland Gazette, is the director of communications for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and a longtime Linthicum resident. - Original Credit: (Courtesy Photo, HANDOUT)

Bob Mosier, spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools

“It would be a retired racing greyhound. I don’t have to imagine what it’s like because my family and I have adopted nine retired racers over the last 31 years and work with a group that helps find homes for these amazing animals once their racing days are over. Noble and regal, they are among the finest athletic specimens on the planet. Yet, they are the most relaxed, loving, and loyal pets anyone could imagine having. If you have a couch, you have room for a greyhound.”

Antonio Palmer is Senior Pastor of Kingdom Celebration Center and Presiding Bishop of Kingdom Alliance of Churches International where he oversees 58 churches. He has been preaching the Gospel since 1993 and planted his first church in 1995 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Courtesy Photo)

Bishop Antonio Palmer, Kingdom Celebration Center

“I would pick a dragon because it could fly me to my mission trips around the world or simply to any of my meetings or appointments at no cost (except for food). Like dogs, dragons can be friendly and loyal to their owner. So loyal that if you try to harm their owner, it will provide executive protection.”