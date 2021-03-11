‘Flower bar’ trend arrives in retail at Severna Park’s Peaceful Petals

Megan Taylor tries to make people happy one flower stem at a time.
Taylor, who sells one-of-a-kind bouquets from a Severna Park storefront and from her 1958 Volkswagen flower truck, hand-writes the messages on the accompanying gift cards. Sometimes, a message makes her tear up.
One man bought a big bunch of roses and carnations in shades of pink for his mother, who was hospitalized with COVID-19.
”They wouldn’t let him into the hospital to see her,” Taylor, 34, said. “So he dropped off flowers at the hospital. It was the only thing he could do for her. I wonder every day how he is, how his mother is, how that turned out.”
Another regular customer sent his wife flowers with this Valentine’s Day message:
“I’ve never stopped thinking that you’re the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen,” the card read. “I‘ve thought that every time I‘ve seen you over the past six years. Every time.”
Peaceful Petals originated in the fall of 2019 when Taylor began selling flowers on Fridays from the aqua-and-white flower truck she named JoJo.
Last summer, she began a subscription service.
And the weekend before Thanksgiving, she stopped filling orders from her garage and opened a brick-and-mortar store in a strip mall on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, across the street from where she previously parked JoJo.
“When Megan decides she wants to do something, she follows through and makes it happen,” said Cait Marino, 32, a friend of Taylor’s, shop volunteer and frequent customer.
”She’s very driven, but she’s also super-talented and creative. Peaceful Petals is interactive, and that sets it apart from other florists’ shops.”
Customers shop at a “flower bar” lined with blooms in buckets of water. On a recent weekday, the bar was stocked with bicolor roses in peach and rust, pink and white tulips, creamy ranunculus and freesia buds just starting to open.
Whenever possible, Taylor stocks blooms from farms.
Each flower is priced by the stem. Prices range from $2 for filler flowers to $8 for showoff chrysanthemums and hydrangeas. The average cost of the bouquets Taylor features on her Instagram account is about $55, she said.
She readily admits that she can’t keep any houseplant alive, including weeds. So for someone who ”is obsessed with flowers,” that meant she must buy her blooms.
When she and her husband were living in New York about a dozen years ago, she became entranced with the bodegas that seemingly line every street in Manhattan. In addition to life’s daily necessities, customers can pick up fresh blooms in these stores.
”I couldn’t live without flowers,” Taylor said.
“Even when we didn’t have a lot of money, the one thing I bought every single week was flowers. The city is super crazy and loud. I’d grab a bouquet of flowers on my way home from work, and I’d instantly feel more peaceful.”
That’s a feeling she hopes to share with her customers.
”It is,” she said, “the most magical thing.”
Peaceful Petals Flower Shop & Truck
554 Baltimore Annapolis Parkway, Severna Park. 917-828-1696. peacefulpetalsflowertruck.com