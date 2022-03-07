xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Maryland honeymoons: You don’t have to go far to enjoy the suite life

Christina Tkacik
By
Capital Gazette
Mar 07, 2022 8:30 AM
Pendry Suites is located on the top floor with a sprawling wraparound terrace featuring stunning views of the Inner Harbor and the hotel’s pool.
Pendry Suites is located on the top floor with a sprawling wraparound terrace featuring stunning views of the Inner Harbor and the hotel's pool. (Sagamore Pendry)

Lately, more couples are choosing to take an abbreviated getaway after the wedding, instead of a traditional honeymoon, which may come at a later date.

For some, the idea of hopping on a plane immediately after the big day is more stressful than it is relaxing. Maybe they’re worried about taking so much vacation time at once, or need time to replenish the coffers. Or maybe those COVID-related travel restrictions just make a big trip impossible.

Whether you go mini, big or both, you and your new spouse will want some time to unwind and connect post wedding. In fact, one study suggests that couples that take a honeymoon are slightly less likely to get a divorce — as if you needed greater incentive. (A study!!!)

Here are some of the most luxurious suites of your dreams — and they’re all within Maryland.

Room 17, The Ivy, Baltimore, MD
Room 17, The Ivy, Baltimore, MD (Kindra Clineff)

The Ivy Hotel in Baltimore

If you really want to spoil your spouse (and yourself) look no further than the Ivy Hotel, located within a 19th century mansion in Baltimore’s historic Midtown-Belvedere neighborhood. Their “Tiny Moon” package includes Champagne, dinner, a romantic turndown service and breakfast in the morning. Curl up with a book — and your loved one — by a fireplace, luxuriate in a canopied bed, and enjoy special touches like heated bathroom floors and soaking tubs in every room. And enjoy afternoon tea plus a meal at their acclaimed restaurant, Magdalena. Enjoy a leisurely stroll through Baltimore’s Mt. Vernon area, one of the city’s most romantic spots.

Room rates start at $500-$1,000, depending upon the season. Available Tuesday-Saturday, The Ivy Hotel’s Tiny Moon package starts at $1,240 per night before taxes.

205 E. Biddle St., Baltimore. 410-514-6500. theivybaltimore.com

Exterior of the Inn at Perry Cabins.
Exterior of the Inn at Perry Cabins. (Courtesy of Inn of Perry Cabin)

Inn at Perry Cabin

Situated on a 26-acre estate overlooking Miles River in the Chesapeake Bay town of St. Michaels, the nautical-themed Inn at Perry Cabin offers fun and pampering close to home. Select from 30 suites and 48 guest rooms with waterfront or garden views and classic but modern furnishings.

You won’t be at a loss for things to do. The resort’s 18-hole golf course designed by architect Pete Dye offers vistas of the Chesapeake Bay, as well as classes at the Jim McLean Golf School, a premier golf academy.

Waterfront suite at Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, MD.
Waterfront suite at Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, MD. (courtesy of Inn of Perry Cabin)

From April through October, hit the water in one of the inn’s fleet of sailboats and yachts, including “Five Star,” a 55-foot Hinckley. (You can even arrange for the yacht to pick you up across the Bay). Take a private sunset boat tour with cocktails, or join one of their seasoned sailing instructors on a multiday sailing certification course.

The Inn’s spa has everything you need to unwind from those pre-wedding jitters with an array of plant-based treatments, a couple’s suite and relaxation lounge. A 24-7 fitness center features the latest generation of Precor, Cybex, and TRX equipment as well as a Peloton.

The Inn’s restaurants include waterfront eatery Stars, which boasts a seasonally-updated menu with fresh produce, local meats and seafood, and Purser’s Pub, which invites guests to gather around a fire pit for small plates and cocktails, including an extensive menu of whiskey and bourbon. For a romantic dining experience, check out “The House,” four intimate venues for socially distanced dining.

Room rates start at $805 per night during the peak season.

308 Watkins Lane, St. Michaels. 410-745-2200. innatperrycabin.com

Room 150: GOVERNOR SUITE at Sagamore Pendry Baltimore.
Room 150: GOVERNOR SUITE at Sagamore Pendry Baltimore. (Courtesy Sagamore Pendry Baltimore)

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Hotel

So you and your sweetheart want to relax but also stay close to the action? The Sagamore Pendry, a 128-room hotel located on Baltimore’s historic Recreation Pier in Fells Point, provides an elegant escape in the heart of the city’s nightlife scene. Sip a cocktail by the pool, grab dinner at the Rec Pier Chop House, then take a stroll along the water. The “Stay and Play” package, popular with newlyweds, includes a daily $75 hotel credit ($150 for suites, $300 for specialty suites).

Rooms from around $400-$700 per night, depending on season.

1715 Thames St., Baltimore. 443-552-1400. pendry.com

Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay in Cambridge at sunset.
Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay in Cambridge at sunset. (Christopher Villano)

Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina

Just because you’re married now doesn’t mean you have to fully grow up. The 400-room Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay, also located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, offers an array of activities that will appeal to your inner child and outer adult, from “dive in” movies to bird-watching.

Make a splash at one of two outdoor pools, including an infinity pool overlooking the Choptank River and an activity pool with a waterslide. Inside a glass-enclosed Winter Garden find a 23-meter heated pool with an indoor/outdoor hot tub, and a “dive-in” movie schedule for year-round fun.

Dining options include the resort’s flagship Water’s Edge Grill as well as the seasonal Blue Point Provision Company, River Marsh Golf Club’s Eagle’s Nest Bar & Grille, the Bay Country Market, Dock’s Poolside restaurant and Michener’s Library bar.

Suite at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina
Suite at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina (Hyatt Regency)

From Aug. 1 to Dec. 14 each year, visit the 18-acre Blue Heron Rookery to scope out wildlife, including Great Blue Herons as well as bald eagles and wild turkey. Nearby, check out the 28,000-acre Blackwater Nature Wildlife Refuge, home to migratory waterfowls and a destination for cycling, hiking and paddling.

True golfing fanatics can book an unlimited golf package at the 18-hole gold course, which includes golf cart, access to practice facilities and a 15 percent discount on professional golf lessons.

And of course, there’s always time for the spa. Named for the Chesapeake Bay’s hearty underwater grasses, the on-site Sago Spa offers treatments like the Ocean Spa Wave Body Wrap, made of sea plants and marine algae and sure to melt away your pre-wedding stress.

Room rates start at around $400 per night during peak season, around $200 per night during off season (late winter and early spring).

100 Heron Blvd. at Route 50, Cambridge. 410-901-1234. hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/maryland/hyatt-regency-chesapeake-bay-golf-resort-spa-and-marina/chesa

