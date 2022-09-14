Quick Takes: What home appliance could you not live without?

Lisa Rodvien, Anne Arundel County council member

Lisa Brannigan Rodvien hopes her track record of working toward necessary upgrades in Anne Arundel County in last four years on the County Council will inspire her constituents to return her to her District 6 seat

Rodvien said her vacuum is an essential part of keeping her house in order. “I couldn’t live without my Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner,” she said. “We have 2 cats and a dog, so it helps clean up their hair.”

Alice Estrada, president and CEO of the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park

Alice Estrada is the president and CEO of Annapolis Maritime Museum. (Jay Fleming)

Estrada prefers letting her dishwasher take care of the dirty dishes that pile up in the sink rather that doing them by hand. “I just really don’t like hand washing,” she said.

Adetola Ajayi, African American community services specialist

Adetola Ajayi is the African American Liaison in Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley’s office. (city of Annapolis)

With little time in the day to cook meals after he finishes working in Mayor Gavin Buckley’s office, Ajayi can’t go without his trusty microwave. “I’m busy a lot so I’m forced to eat on the go,” he said. “The microwave is instrumental in keeping me fed.”