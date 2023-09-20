Uncovering the past at Historic London Town & Gardens

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The William Brown House is the only original structure at Historic London Town & Gardens on the shore of South River. The property was designated a UNESCO “Site of Memory” for its historical importance. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

On a 23-acre plot of land overlooking the South River, butterflies flutter from flower to flower. Black-eyed Susans soak up the late summer sun and camellias will soon blossom, from October all the way into the winter.

“We always have something in bloom at London Town,” said Meghann Mahoney, the public programs administrator at Edgewater’s Historic London Town & Gardens.

Advertisement

The park, owned by Anne Arundel County and managed by the London Town Foundation, is a venue for events including weddings — but it’s also an active site for learning about the past.

“It’s all out there, you just have to find it,” Mahoney, 37, said. There are “more questions than answers,” she added, about the lives of all who once called London Town home.

Advertisement

Today, the venue sells out colonial cocktail-making events and offers tours of the grounds — including replica buildings and a historic landmark, complete with educators dressed in colonial garb — to attract students and curious adults alike.

A slice of colonial life

But new endeavors are building on the land’s centuries-long history: a ceremony to honor the lives of enslaved people who lived in London Town and research to uncover more information about people buried there. Both undertakings could bring more attention to a part of Anne Arundel County that isn’t so well-known.

“Even people that have been in Annapolis … don’t know about London Town,” Executive Director Mickey Love said. “It’s really the kids who know about it, because of the school tours.”

When Love told people about her new role, which she stepped into at the start of the year, she was met with the question, “Where is that?” she said.

At its height beginning in the early 1700s, London Town — about 100 acres that were designated as a port town in 1683 — was home to only 300 to 400 residents, according to Mahoney.

“Boston, it was not,” she said.

But it was an important port for tobacco, a booming industry at the time.

Dressed in historic clothing, Jen Dobyns, museum educator speaks to visitors during a walking tour of Historic London Town & Gardens, called "a 'lost' colonial town and garden sanctuary" on the shore of South River Sunday Aug. 13, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“Most of our folks who lived here were everyday folks,” Mahoney added. “Because we don’t have people who are exceptionally famous from London Town — no signers of the Declaration of Independence ever lived here — we have to work really hard to piece together the records to find out more about these people’s lives.”

Advertisement

A circa 1720 tobacco barn that once stood near the Annapolis Mall is settled on the property along with a replica tenement house and carpenter shop, built to stand where each is believed to have existed in Colonial times, as determined by archaeological excavation done by the county starting decades ago, Mahoney said.

The grandest building remaining on the property, the William Brown House, is not a replica, but a National Historic Landmark. It was built almost 300 years ago to function as a tavern, an inn and a home for William Brown, who Mahoney described as a middle-class man.

“We call this building our William Brown House, but that’s not actually a great name for it, because William Brown was not the only person who lived here,” she said.

A number of enslaved people are believed to have lived downstairs in the home, some of their names appearing on a loan Brown took out to complete construction of the building. They were listed as collateral property, Mahoney said.

One such person, Sall, was likely only 10 years old when she was sold to Brown in 1760. When Brown defaulted on his loan, Sall and others “disappear into history,” a sign in the home reads.

Ships carrying enslaved people passed through London Town’s port and around 900 enslaved people lived there in a 100-year period, said Penny Young-Carrasquillo, the director of development and communications at Historic London Town & Gardens.

Advertisement

The tenement house, right, was reconstructed on its archaeological footprint. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Shining light on a dark side of history

By the American Revolution, over half of the inhabitants of London Town were enslaved, Mahoney said.

“That’s half the stories that we have to tell, here at London Town,” she said. “We always hope that somebody’s going to come with a family history, an oral family history” to shed more light on who those people were.

In 2019, Historic London Town & Gardens was designated a UNESCO “Site of Memory” for its historical importance as a port on the Middle Passage route, which brought enslaved people from Africa to the Americas.

On Nov. 1, the park plans to host a ceremony “commemorating the lives of these people and also really celebrating people’s strength and resilience, which is incredible,” said Young-Carrasquillo.

“Just really honoring the ancestors, as well as their descendants today,” she added.

The ceremony will include an unveiling of a new plaque with details of London Town’s history as a port to which enslaved people were brought, plus a lineup of speakers. Guests will be able to RSVP to attend, Young-Carrasquillo said.

Advertisement

“They’ve been the lost people of London Town, and we’re really trying to bring them to the light,” she said. “Since we are still learning a lot here, I think that people around here [in the county] do have more to learn.”

A new geophysical investigation will also shed more light on lost London Town residents.

Young-Carrasquillo said work began this summer to find funding for research using “ground penetrating radar” (GPR), which uses radar technology to generate images of what lies below the ground — without any need for excavation.

Dressed in historic clothing, Jen Dobyns, museum educator leads visitors toward the carpenter's shop during a walking tour of Historic London Town & Gardens, called "a 'lost' colonial town and garden sanctuary" on the shore of South River Sunday Aug. 13, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

If the nonprofit London Town Foundation is successful in securing a grant for the project, which could cost as much as $50,000, it will survey up to 8 acres of the property, including a stretch by the waterfront, near the William Brown House, around the ornamental and woodland gardens and in the historical area. The goal, Young-Carrasquillo said, is to identify unmarked graves dating back to a time when the William Brown House served as an almshouse, from the 1820s until as recently as 1965, and also even earlier in London Town’s history.

GPR will reveal areas where soil disturbances occurred, like when graves were dug and then refilled, Mahoney explained.

“That’s basically what we’re looking for, the shadowy footprints of human beings, of past lives,” said Mahoney, who will assist the effort by studying existing archives for clues.

Advertisement

Young-Carrasquillo said she anticipates that many unmarked graves discovered by GPR would have been dug for Black residents. Many white residents were buried in a nearby church’s cemetery, she said, though white almshouse residents likely would be buried in London Town also.

Spearheaded by the London Town Foundation, the research will be done in consultation with the county’s Cultural Resources Section of the Office of Planning and Zoning, which runs an archaeology laboratory at Historic London Town & Gardens and also curates and cares for the artifacts on display in the museum there.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The county previously oversaw “much of the early archaeological investigations” at Historic London Town & Gardens, spanning from the late 1990s through the early 2010s, according to Jane Cox, administrator of Anne Arundel County’s Cultural Resources Section.

Now, the department “supports and applauds the [London Town Foundation’s] efforts to broaden and diversify our collective understanding of this understudied aspect of the site’s later 19th and 20th [century] history,” Cox wrote in an email, emphasizing that the county would not be conducting any of the GPR work itself.

The past doesn’t have to — and shouldn’t — stay buried, the way those at Historic London Town & Gardens see it.

“Knowing what happened in the past, it’s really important for us today,” Mahoney said. “It tells us where we’ve been, it gives us ideas about where we can go.”

Advertisement

Black-eyed Susans are blooming in the ornamental garden at Historic London Town and Gardens. August 8, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Historic London Town & Gardens

839 Londontown Road, Edgewater, 410-222-1919, historiclondontown.org

A Nov. 1 ceremony will honor the lives of enslaved London Town residents and their descendants, while new archaeological research could unearth hidden graves.