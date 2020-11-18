A taste of California in Annapolis: Smashing Grapes marries West Coast flavors, East Coast hospitality

“We just kind of took little pieces of stuff that we liked — whether that was menu items or décor or lighting or color schemes of design elements,” King said. “Our goal was twofold. One was to bring the wine flavors that are so prevalent out there back to the East Coast. And then we wanted to bring the food, the coastal California cuisine, which really is a mix of a lot of different flavors like Mediterranean, Italian, American, but with lighter sauces and a little bit healthier and a little bit smaller portions.”