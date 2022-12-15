Sailing through the snow: Frostbite racing offers boating enthusiasts a chance to let go

A line of J-22 boats start in the first race of the Frostbite sailing series. Race participants will pilot their boats through the cold and snow instead of sitting at home in front of the fire and watching Ravens games. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Scott Williamson occasionally wonders why anyone would want to spend a wintry Sunday afternoon sitting in front of a fireplace, scarfing down potato skins and watching the Ravens game.

He doesn’t see how that cozy and comfy Baltimore tradition could possibly compare to the pleasures of piloting a sailboat through water skimmed with ice in the bone-numbing chill while being buffeted by 30-mph winds and occasionally getting dunked in the harbor.

“The water is cold, for sure, and you can feel it through a wet suit or a drysuit,” said Williamson, 44, of Pasadena who captains a fleet of Laser sailboats for the Severn Sailing Association.

“My limit is that I can capsize and be in the water five times on a really cold day. After that, I have to go back to the dock.”

J-105 boats pick up speed after the start of first race of the "Frostbite Sailing" series. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Williamson is among nearly 200 gluttons for punishment ... err ... Maryland boating enthusiasts who participate each year in two series of sailboat competitions, dubbed Frostbite racing, that run Sunday afternoons between November and March on the Severn River and in the harbor in front of the U.S. Naval Academy. One series is run by the Severn Sailing Association, and the second, by the Annapolis Yacht Club.

Joking aside, these athletes have found sailing to be so deeply rewarding that they can’t bear to give the sport up during the cold weather months.

“A lot of people would say, ‘This is crazy.’ I would rather be watching football,’” said Williamson, a middle school teacher and the father of four sons. “Winter sailing is not for everyone. But I find that most adults need some form of release. For anyone who participates in amateur sports, part of the enjoyment is that it allows you to let go of things that bring you stress. When I’m sailing a small boat, I’m hyper-focused. Nothing can distract me and that is a wonderful feeling.”

A J-105 crew races in the first race of the "Frostbite Sailing" series. Race participants will pilot their boats through the cold and snow during the cold months. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The tradition of Frostbite sailing in the U.S. appears to date back at least to Jan. 1, 1932 and began with a boast and a dare, according to accounts of a race in Long Island’s Manhasset Bay from The New York Times and other publications. The sport caught on and spread throughout the country. Now, yacht clubs from Seattle, Washington, to Newport, Rhode Island and Charleston, South Carolina, schedule Frostbite races.

The Annapolis Yacht Club has offered a Frostbite series continually since the winter of 1962-63, said Linda Ambrose, the club’s harborside director, and the Severn Sailing Association has operated its winter races since 1975. About 90 sailors have registered to participate in the yacht club’s Frostbite races, and about the same number have signed up for the Severn Sailing series.

“Even when the club burned down [on Dec. 12, 2015] we ran a race the next day,” said Bobby Frey, 68, of Annapolis, the yacht club’s principal race officer. “We didn’t even break during the pandemic.”

Which series sailors participate in depends on the type of boat they own.

The Severn club specializes in races between Laser sailboats — 14-foot, one-person crafts that television viewers may have spotted competing in the Summer Olympics. Lasers are small, light, speedy and, Williamson added, “wet,” meaning that if you’re aboard one, you will be too.

The Annapolis Yacht Club has run its Frostbite series continually since the winter of 1962-63 for keel boats ranging in size from 20 feet long, to boats with 40-foot-plus hulls.

Larger and more stable keel boats are known as “dry” boats because they provide more protection from the elements.

Frey said that race rules require that these larger crafts have at least three crew members weighing at least 100 pounds aboard each boat for safety reasons. If someone falls overboard, that leaves a second person to steer the boat and a third person to pull in the surprised swimmer.

A crew maneuvers their boat for the turn during the first race of the "Frostbite Sailing" series. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Skippering the different boats requires mastering different skills.

There’s nothing like being capsized to teach people to never underestimate Mother Nature. And while that rule also applies to the crews of keel boats, it’s a lesson that people who sail the ultra-responsive — and tippy — Lasers tend to learn extra-quickly.

“You learn to respect the water immensely, and you learn to respect the environment you are in” said Jonathan Bartlett, 62, of Annapolis, who was commodore of the yacht club in 2020 and 2021.

“A storm on land is not a big deal compared to a storm on the water. You have to be aware of the elements, and you have to be aware of the people who are on your boat and other boats. If you have learned to be safe on the water, you are probably also safer on land, because you are always watching where you are.”

First race of the "Frostbite Sailing" series. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

In contrast, bigger boats teach pilots to rely on their instincts.

“Small boats respond to everything you do,” Williamson said. “When you are in a big boat, you can’t really feel what’s going on in the same way that you can in a dinghy. You learn to make decisions based on what you know to be true.”

And, if the small boats are useful for sharpening the technical skills of sailing, keel boats might do a better job of teaching some critical social skills.

“When I was growing up, there was a philosophy that the skipper of the boat made all the decisions,” said Tim Libby, 45, of Annapolis, whose family has been sailing at the yacht club for four generations.

“But when I was sailing at the University of Rhode Island, where I went to college, I got away from that philosophy. I learned how to start trusting people and assigning them different duties and responsibilities: one person might sail the boat, another might call the tactics, and another person might control the crew.

“I think that’s a microcosm for life, really. In this day and age we need to trust and depend on people more than ever,” Libby explained.

A US Naval Academy crew pilots their J-105 boat in the first race of the "Frostbite Sailing" series. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

When Bartlett observes a boat in a Frostbite race break away from the pack and begin sailing in a circle, something in his heart lifts. It means that the boat’s crew has acknowledged that it has sailed too near another craft and is voluntarily taking a penalty lap.

Those laps tell Bartlett that the sailboat’s crew has conquered one of life’s most difficult lessons: they admitted that they made a mistake and accepted the consequences.

“Sailing is all about honor and dignity and self-policing,” Bartlett said. “It’s about doing the right thing.”

Frostbite sailing is also about the clubhouse and the camaraderie. After the races there’s food, drink, laughter and trading tips.

Race committee at the start of the first race of the "Frostbite Sailing" series. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

But it’s also about keeping the tools that sailors are born with in top working order. The more you use your working parts, the better they will function over time.

“The Laser is a physical boat,” Williamson said, adding that one of the best sailors he knows is 84.

Bodies were meant to move, Frey thinks. Arms were made to pull, and legs and the torso were meant to brace yourself and keep your balance.

“Frostbite sailing isn’t for everyone,” Frey said. “But, it’s something that for some people gets into your blood.

“Why would anyone want to sit inside and watch someone play football on TV when they could always go outside and get on a boat?”