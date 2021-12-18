Naval Academy fencing team teaches midshipmen medieval combat for a modern military career

Annie Quo loves to hear her saber speak. It’s music to the ears of one of the best fencers on the club team at the Naval Academy.
“There’s hardly a crisper sound than a blade whooshing through the air, or the sound of the blade clashing into another’s guard,” said Quo, one of 33 Midshipmen who lunge, feint and parry daily at Dahlgren Hall. Most, like Quo, never held a weapon — foil, epee or saber — before donning their protective jackets and masks at Navy.
“The only impressions I had of fencing were from watching ‘The Parent Trap’ and ‘The Princess Bride,’ “ said Quo, who ran track in high school in Little Rock, Arkansas. “But fencing looked different and quirky — and that appealed to me.”
Last spring, in the annual military tri-meet against Army and Air Force, Quo — a junior who stands 5-foot-1 — swept all three of her bouts against the Black Knights and earned women’s team MVP.
“Annie is a fantastic saberist who can beat top-level fencers who’ve been at it twice as long as she has,” said Andrew Pidhorodeckyj, Navy’s assistant coach.
Though a club sport at the Academy (it dropped its varsity program in 1993), fencing has deep roots at Navy. A 30-inch sword belonging to John Paul Jones hangs near the crypt of the Revolutionary War hero in the USNA Chapel.
Fencing was first taught on campus in 1850 by instructors called “sword masters,” one of whom — Antoine Corbesier — gave his name to a U.S. destroyer during World War II. All told, Navy has produced 17 Olympic fencers, 4 individual NCAA champions, 6 NCAA Fencers of the Year and three collegiate team champions (1950, 1959 and 1962). Fifty-seven fencers, dating to 1917, grace the Academy’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Navy remains a formidable college power. Its men’s saber team won a gold medal at the 2019 U.S. Association of Collegiate Fencing Clubs Championships (the event was canceled last spring). Though the Midshipmen practice year-round, the meat of their schedule is in the spring, against schools such as Maryland, Johns Hopkins, William & Mary, UMBC, Delaware and St. Johns.
“We’re a club team in name but a varsity team in talent,” said Pidhorodeckyj who, with head coach Emil Petruncio, works to turn fencing newbies into would-be Zorros. To that end, in 2023 Navy hopes, for the first time, to send a fencer to compete in the next Military World Games in Bogota, Columbia. One hopeful: Hannah Kenis, a sophomore foilist from Charleston, S.C. who, in the first bout of her career last year, upset a touted Air Force rival.
For rookies at Navy, it can be a grueling sport. Fencers spend two months drilling on footwork and other physical strengths before ever picking up a weapon. Plus, they must ascribe to the proper mindset.
“There are lessons you take from fencing and apply to life, like patience and focused aggression, which are very important for future officers,” Pidhorodeckyj said. “You can’t go out on the [fencing] strip and just run at the enemy; you have to control that aggression. It’s a combat sport in which you learn how to play your opponent and control the energy of the bout — and those deceptions and tactics can carry over into one’s military career.”
Senior James Henderson arrived on campus with that mantra, having fenced for nearly a decade in his native Indiana. As a kid, he said, “I fell out of love with swimming and in love with fencing, which incubates risk taking, tactical aggression, and coolness of head.”
A two-time Junior Olympian, Henderson parlayed that know-how into an individual saber title at the 2019 U.S. Association of Collegiate Fencing Clubs (USACFC) Nationals. His goal: to repeat as singles and team champion next spring. A classically-trained violinist, he prepares for bouts listening to composer Antonín Dvořák’s “Serenade for Strings,” then steps onto the strip and — more often than not — thwacks his foe.
Saber, the only weapon without a button on its tip, is the fastest and most combative of the three events, and demands the clever, lightning-quick responses that attracted Henderson, Navy’s team captain. Though blades break frequently, he has never been hurt by one.
“While the weapon is simple, the sport is infinitely complex because of the endless opportunity to innovate, adjust, and experiment based on your strengths, weaknesses, imagination, and hunger to win,” he said. “You’re in an intensely complex mental battle out there, trying to trick your opponent into misreading a situation and, ultimately, using that to pull ahead.”
Though a singular sport, fencing demands collaboration as well, Henderson said:
“We critique each other in practice to fine-tune ourselves. And if I’ve just fenced an opponent, and my teammate is about to fence him next, then for that 30 seconds I’ll be in his ear, telling him what worked for me.”
Despite his prowess, come the holidays, Henderson has never asked to carve the family turkey.
“I still give that job over to my dad,” he said, “though more and more, I’m tempted to take my sword and have some fun with it.”
‘Chess on wheels’
Cameron Smith had never fenced before he entered the Academy, unless you count his time as a swashbuckling, stick-swinging kid in Toledo, Ohio.
“Between 8 and 12 [years old], we had big neighborhood-wide stick battles where we’d go from house to house, running across backyards and chasing each other,” Smith said.
Now the senior is a top swordsman for Navy and one who thinks his skills wielding a single blade will prepare him for a life rife with high-tech gizmos.
“Fencing is elegant one-on-one combat, and I like that,” he said. “Our team captain [Henderson] calls it ‘chess on wheels.’ It’s physical in the sense that technique and speed are factors, but there is also a mental game that can be much more valuable. This is analogous to the military and the world, where technology presents us with useful tools — but our ability to apply them, and to outthink your opponent, can be much more important than the tools themselves.”
An honors student, Smith boasts a 4.0 GPA and hopes to work in underwater robotics.
“Fencing aboard a submarine would be difficult,” he acknowledged. But he thinks the strengths drilled into him as a modern-day D’Artagnan will pay off down the road.
“It’s like playing rock/paper/scissors,” he said. “What’s the other guy most likely to do now, based off what I’ve seen him do already? There’s a complicated strategy to fencing, and I like that complication.”
It’s a tactic Smith embraced in his first-ever bout with the foil, his weapon of choice.
“I fought a guy from St. John’s College who struck me four times in a row,” he said (five hits score a win). “Then I figured out what he’d done that worked so well, and I got four straight hits to tie it up. At the end, he got me on a lucky [fifth] touch — but for me, that comeback was electric.”
A favorite match: the showdown each spring between the current team and Navy’s fencing alumni. Several years ago, guests included Admiral Harry Harris, Jr., commander, U.S. Pacific Command, who’d competed in saber at the Academy in the 1970s.
“We all get together to see who’s best — Navy past or present,” Smith said. “It’s exhilarating to see all these grads come back, from as far back as the 1960s, some of them legends. Even admirals compete.”
Has Smith ever poked an admiral?
“Not one on active duty,” he said.