Annapolis fitness center, Evolutions, brings a community-based approach to workouts

Here’s the theory of Evolutions: diversity breeds success. In this Annapolis fitness center, 5-year-olds practice yoga, nonagenarians pump iron and the rest — everyone from lawyers to laborers — tone up in a pristine setting that’s as welcoming to families as it is to the health conscious.

Evolutions is a fitness club for all ages, with a host of programs to suit 900 members and a bevy of walk-ins.

Amid the ubiquitous yoga moms and barbell junkies, there are seniors taking classes in balance and fall prevention, and a youth sports team polishing its performance training. While 8-year-olds practice agility drills, stroke victims work to reboot their lives. From time to time, for those who’ve lost loved ones, Evolutions offers “grief” workshops through movement (a yoga instructor is a licensed social worker).

Jarrett Simpson, a personal trainer at Evolutions health club in Annapolis, works with client Kameron Beans, a professional volleyball player.

Despite the traffic, there’s a laid-back vibe: muted colors, quiet sounds and clean machines. The place appears spotless. Rocky Balboa’s gym, it isn’t.

“There’s not a sweaty smell to be had,” said Amy Adamo, operations manager of the 21-year-old center. The facility, a onetime roller rink, was the doing of Erin Horst, who sold it in 2020 to Coppermine, a Baltimore-area fitness chain. The staff numbers 30, some of whom — like a number of clients — have been here from the start. Instructors are well-versed: prospective trainers study at Evolutions before setting up shop themselves. Club members include cardiologists, orthopedic specialists and physical therapists.

“We have people of all ages, shapes and sizes,” said Adamo, 51, who arrived eight years ago from the University of Maine, where she was trainer for the football team. (Patrick Ricard, the Ravens’ 300-pound fullback, was one of her charges.) Here, as there, the staff works as one, Adamo said.

Anmarie Touloumis leads a Power Pilates class at Evolutions.

“There’s a lot of collaboration between us,” she said. “I can take a client with a [health] issue and develop a team [of instructors] to help him work through it. Between us, we have a broad base of knowledge. We’re a teaching facility, really; we want to educate clients, to help them learn about their bodies and understand the nuances of how and why they’re moving about their homes and lives.”

Moreover, Adamo said, “We’re a bunch of educators who want be educated ourselves. We learn from each other.”

The familial atmosphere has earned Evolutions its nickname.

“People say we’re the ‘Cheers’ of fitness centers,” Adamo said.

Some members work out daily, or even twice a day. A number of them are battling back from illness or injuries.

Susan Chavarria, of Annapolis, works hard during a spinning class at Evolutions.

“One client is a long-haul COVID-19 [victim]; another had polio,” she said. “There’s a lot of rehabbing, and our staff works to meet people where they are.”

As Adamo did with the 90-year-old woman who ventured in one day:

“When she got here, she had never touched a weight in her life. Now, she’s getting stronger all the time.”

