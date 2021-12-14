Christmas in 18th-century Annapolis meant guns, booze and giant fruitcakes

With its historic homes and cobblestone streets, Annapolis oozes 18th-century charm. But the Christmas holidays in the 18th century here could get rowdy.
In contrast to puritanical New England, Christmastime in the Chesapeake region was a raucous celebration, says Annapolis food historian Joyce White. “Christmas in the Chesapeake region was much more festive than it would have been in New England,” she said. “Christmas was actually banned by the Puritans.”
Each Dec. 24 kicked off 12 solid days of celebration: a time of excess food, drinking and even firing guns in the street. “That was a big, big tradition,” said White, referring to the practice of showing off one’s marksmanship. “Unfortunately when that was coupled with alcohol, that didn’t always have a happy ending.”
Coming on the heels of Advent, during which people ate a more restricted diet, Christmas in Annapolis “was a time to use up anything that was fresh and couldn’t be preserved,” White said. The well-to-do might eat three courses, each course consisting of multiple dishes. Popular items included pies, hams, fowl and seafoods like crabs and oysters.
For dessert, there would often be fruitcake. While the pastry has become one of the most mocked of all Christmas traditions, fruitcake was an essential part of the British culinary tradition, later adapted by well-to-do people in Maryland and Virginia. But it was a far cry from those Saran-wrapped loaves at the grocery store.
This year, White, baked miniature version of Martha Washington’s Great Cake for an event in Annapolis. On her website, White describes it as “one of the most challenging but rewarding historic cakes to make.” Made with 40 eggs, 4 pounds of sugar and 5 pounds of fruit, it could typically could feed more than 100 people, hence the “great.”
The recipe below is adapted from a version written down by Martha Washington’s granddaughter, Martha Parke Custis.
Modern recipe adaptation: Martha Washington’s Great Cake
Yield: 100 servings
Ingredients:
5 lbs. or 16 cups all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons ground mace
3 tablespoons ground nutmeg
4 lbs. assorted dried fruit such as Zante currants, golden raisins, dried cherries, dried peaches, dried apricots, candied lemon and orange peel (but do not use more than a few tablespoons each of the candied peels as they can impart a bitter flavor).
40 large eggs, separated
4 lbs. salted butter, softened
8 lbs. confectioner’s sugar
1 cup sweet white wine
1 cup French brandy, Madeira, or sherry
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and line two 14″ round cake pans. Place cake pans on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
2. In a large bowl, measure out all but 2 cups of the flour.
3. Add the mace and nutmeg to the flour in the bowl and whisk until well incorporated.
4. In another bowl, mix together the remaining 2 cups of flour with the dried fruit, making sure each piece of fruit is coated. The fruit will sink to the bottom if you do not do this.
5. In another bowl, beat the egg whites to the foamy or “soft peak” stage.
6. In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened butter and sugar together using an electric mixer.
7. Slowly add the beaten egg whites, one spoonful at a time, to the creamed butter and sugar. Beat just until blended.
8. Add the egg yolks and beat to incorporate.
9. Add the wines to the wet ingredients.
10. Add the flour and spice mixture to the wet ingredients. Beat until well mixed.
11. Add the flour-coated fruit to the batter and mix until evenly distributed. Put batter into the prepared pans. Bake for about 75 minutes. Make sure a toothpick inserted in center of cakes are clean before removing from oven. Since oven temperatures can vary, you must monitor cooking time carefully.
12. Once cooled, cover the entire cake with rolled-out marzipan. (Melted jelly can be used as an adhesive)
13. Coat the cake with royal icing or sugar paste and allow to dry 10-12 hours. Serve in thin slices.