Darkroom: Waiting for the perfect moment to capture Maryland’s flag from above

Maryland loves its flag. It’s on everything in this state: clothing, stickers on cars, masks, hats and tattoos. It is even on mosaic paving stones outside the Maryland House of Delegates office building in Annapolis. Like a lot of ideas for feature photos, this was something I kept in the back of my mind for future use.
On a rainy Thursday in February, I went to the House of Delegates building to capture the mosaic with someone walking over it. This was during the Maryland legislative session and before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The offices were open and full of people. I had to find the room that had the best view for the aerial vantage, which proved to be the delegate committee meeting room. I poked my head in, and they were not in session. I introduced myself to the staffer in the room and told her what I hoped to do. She gave permission, but I only had about 20 minutes to work with before the delegates returned.
I opened a window, framed my shot and waited. It was busy outside, but the mosaic was off the main path, so people didn’t cross it often. A few people would cross, here and there, but their walking stride wouldn’t look right in my frame, or they were not in a spot I wanted. I hoped a few people would walk across the flag with colorful open umbrellas to make the shot.
With my time running out, I managed to get a few photographs. I never got the perfect one I was looking for, but the one I got made for a nice feature photo. Of course, as I was leaving the building a bunch of people were walking over the mosaic, umbrellas in hand. This is the way for a feature-hunting photographer.