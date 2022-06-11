Darkroom: Splish splash

A'Maya Smith, 9, keeps cool under a waterfall. Opening day at the Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park was Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

It was opening day.

The lines formed early at the park.

The familiar — and not so familiar — sights and smells filled the air on a hot summer day. Eager, masked patrons, carrying coolers and other gear for the day, anxiously awaited the gates to open. A team circled, leapt for a group high-five and took to the field.

When the gates finally opened, guests had their temperatures checked and they started filling the chairs. Would they get a full season in? Or would the pandemic end it early?

No, this crowd was not waiting for the Orioles to play at Camden Yards. These were fans of aquatic sports, or at least splashing around in the cool clear waters of the local pool.

It was opening day at the Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park in Annapolis last summer.

Once inside, the masks came off as guests spread out. Fathers hoisted their daughters in the air, splashing them into the water. Kids slid down the water slide bursting from the end of the tube and into the pool. The tiniest ones ran through the splash pads and waterfalls. This is where I spotted this young lady and her little brother running about. I focused my camera on them as the water cascaded down around them. I knew the photograph I wanted to capture. The water, frozen in time, stopped midair around a smiling child with enough of a break to see their faces. They chased each other through the waterfall with me clicking away. And then, I got it. Summer of 2021 came and went.

Truxtun Pool remained open the entire summer season and families were able to take a break from pandemic life to have some fun. I went back another day, with my swim trunks and some waterproof camera gear to take some underwater pictures. I even rode down the waterslide for some point-of-view photos.