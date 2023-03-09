Darkroom: A snapshot of spring

The cherry trees were blooming on a bright spring day. I was looking for feature photos around the Maryland State House. The pink leaves, blue sky and dappled sunlight hitting the green grass caught my eye. Nature was coming back after taking the winter off.

It was a beautiful scene but it needed a little something more: a human interest. Landscapers were cleaning up the grounds and I only needed one to walk into my scene. Luckily, Obdulio Lopez and his fertilizer spreader headed my way. He added the balance needed to make the ideal picture.

I often find that making the everyday into the artistic is a good way to think about taking photos. This one had beautiful colors, framing, lines and balance. All good things in a picture.

— Paul W. Gillespie, Capital Gazette